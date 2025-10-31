Phuket gambling kingpin arrested in 60 million baht cybercrime raid

Police in Phuket arrested three suspects during a raid on a luxury home linked to an illegal online gambling site with over 60 million baht in transactions.

Region 8 Police, led by senior commanders, swooped on a two-storey property on Chao Fa East Road in Wichit yesterday, October 30, uncovering a major cybercrime operation with cash flows topping 60 million baht a month.

The dramatic arrest was part of a wider nationwide crackdown on online gambling networks ordered by the Royal Thai Police, running from October 27 to November 3.

Inside the home, which also operated as a luxury car dealership, officers found several high-end vehicles, including Audi and Mercedes-Benz sedans and Harley-Davidson motorcycles parked outside.

Three suspects were taken into custody, including the alleged site owner and two key administrators. Police seized 1.6 million baht in cash, computers, mobile phones, and several luxury cars and motorbikes believed to have been bought with illegal proceeds.

“This operation was the result of a joint investigation between Region 8 Police and Phuket Provincial Police,” said Major General Pornchai Khajornklin, Region 8 Police Deputy Chief.

“It’s part of our mission to dismantle online gambling and cybercrime networks in southern Thailand.”

Six additional locations were raided as part of the coordinated operation. According to Region 8 Crime Suppression Division Commander Maj Gen Lertchai Champathong, the website, also known as “Uefa Red,” had been operating for some time and handled tens of millions of baht in monthly transactions.

Officers have now expanded the investigation, seizing digital evidence and tracing financial records to expose the full network. Two more suspects, believed to be site administrators and money handlers, were arrested in raids at five other properties, reported The Phuket News.

“Digital forensic teams are analysing seized devices to uncover other linked gambling platforms, believed to be operating in Region 8.”

In parallel efforts, Region 8 Police also shut down several online firearms trading accounts, as part of the same cybercrime sweep.

All suspects and confiscated items have been handed over to Phuket Provincial Police for further interrogation and legal action.