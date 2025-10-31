Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle

Dispute turns deadly in the presence of three children

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 1:49 PM
59 1 minute read
Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A Burmese man yesterday, October 30, fatally stabbed his wife in front of their three children at a house in Bangkok following an argument over a missing mortar and pestle.

Officers from Phetkasem Police Station were alerted to a fatal stabbing at a house in Soi Phetkasem 67, Lak Song sub-district, Bang Khae district. Police, forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation visited the scene.

The house is a rental two-storey building. The body of 35 year old Burmese national Naw Nu Wa was found lying on her bed on the ground floor, with a stab wound to the neck.

A 20-centimetre kitchen knife and scattered cooking tools were found nearby and collected as evidence.

The suspect was the victim’s husband, 30 year old Burmese man Jo Jo Aye. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time and confessed to stabbing his wife after an argument over a missing pestle. He said he lost his temper when he could not find the utensil, leading to the attack.

Burmese man kills wife in Bangkok home
Photo via Channel 8

Police said the stabbing occurred in front of their three children. Two were Naw Nu Wa’s daughters from a previous marriage, aged 20 and 12, and the youngest, aged five, was their child together. The eldest daughter reportedly ran from the room to seek help for her mother, but Naw Nu Wa died at the scene.

Jo Jo Aye has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison term of 15 to 20 years.

Related Articles

The victim’s body was sent to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy before being returned to the family for funeral rites.

fatal stabbing motivated by dispute over missing pestle
Photo via MGR Online

In a similar incident in September, a Thai man fled after stabbing his wife with a pair of scissors in Thalang, Phuket. The couple reportedly argued over a fishing rod reel before the man attacked her and escaped from the scene.

Another fatal stabbing was reported in Chai Nat province in May, when a Thai man killed his wife by the roadside after accusing her of offering sexual services. The victim’s family denied the allegation, saying the suspect had a history of drug use, which may have contributed to his violent behaviour.

Latest Thailand News
Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down

2 seconds ago
Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle

5 minutes ago
Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road | Thaiger Phuket News

Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road

21 minutes ago
Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office | Thaiger Pattaya News

Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office

45 minutes ago
Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home

56 minutes ago
Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

2 hours ago
Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong

3 hours ago
Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row

3 hours ago
Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

3 hours ago
Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp | Thaiger Phuket News

Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp

3 hours ago
Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit

4 hours ago
Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn

4 hours ago
Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam

5 hours ago
Police Raid Illegal &#8216;Hong Thai&#8217; Factory, 2.3M Items Seized | Thaiger Crime News

Police Raid Illegal ‘Hong Thai’ Factory, 2.3M Items Seized

5 hours ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand

7 hours ago
Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins

20 hours ago
12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

20 hours ago
What to do for Halloween in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam

21 hours ago
PM Anutin&#8217;s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video) | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video)

21 hours ago
Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse

21 hours ago
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

22 hours ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 1:49 PM
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.