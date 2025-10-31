Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle

A Burmese man yesterday, October 30, fatally stabbed his wife in front of their three children at a house in Bangkok following an argument over a missing mortar and pestle.

Officers from Phetkasem Police Station were alerted to a fatal stabbing at a house in Soi Phetkasem 67, Lak Song sub-district, Bang Khae district. Police, forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation visited the scene.

The house is a rental two-storey building. The body of 35 year old Burmese national Naw Nu Wa was found lying on her bed on the ground floor, with a stab wound to the neck.

A 20-centimetre kitchen knife and scattered cooking tools were found nearby and collected as evidence.

The suspect was the victim’s husband, 30 year old Burmese man Jo Jo Aye. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time and confessed to stabbing his wife after an argument over a missing pestle. He said he lost his temper when he could not find the utensil, leading to the attack.

Police said the stabbing occurred in front of their three children. Two were Naw Nu Wa’s daughters from a previous marriage, aged 20 and 12, and the youngest, aged five, was their child together. The eldest daughter reportedly ran from the room to seek help for her mother, but Naw Nu Wa died at the scene.

Jo Jo Aye has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison term of 15 to 20 years.

The victim’s body was sent to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy before being returned to the family for funeral rites.

In a similar incident in September, a Thai man fled after stabbing his wife with a pair of scissors in Thalang, Phuket. The couple reportedly argued over a fishing rod reel before the man attacked her and escaped from the scene.

Another fatal stabbing was reported in Chai Nat province in May, when a Thai man killed his wife by the roadside after accusing her of offering sexual services. The victim’s family denied the allegation, saying the suspect had a history of drug use, which may have contributed to his violent behaviour.