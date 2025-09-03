Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

Judges dismiss Pheu Thai claims over expired term and oath of office dispute

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
77 1 minute read
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MCI Group

Thailand’s political storm intensified today after the Constitutional Court stood firm on its decision to oust ex-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, rejecting claims that the ruling was invalid due to a judge’s expired term.

The court confirmed that its August 29 verdict, which removed Paetongtarn over alleged ethical misconduct linked to a leaked conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, remains legally binding.

But the controversy shows no sign of easing. A bloc of 20 Pheu Thai MPs, led by chief government whip Visuth Chainaroon, petitioned House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to relay their concerns back to the court. They argue that Judge Panya Udchachon, whose tenure had ended on the day of the ruling, should not have participated in such a high-stakes case.

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

On Friday, August 29, a royal command appointed Sarawut Songsivilai as Panya’s successor. The MPs insist that once the appointment was made, Panya should have stepped aside, especially given the gravity of removing a sitting prime minister.

Although the 2018 organic law on Constitutional Court procedures permits outgoing judges to remain until successors take office, Pheu Thai MPs claim this safeguard should not apply when the premiership is at stake.

A Constitutional Court source pushed back, stressing that Sarawut had not yet taken the oath of office, meaning he was not legally entitled to participate. The source also noted the royal command had not been published in the Royal Gazette at the time, leaving Panya within his rights to deliberate under existing provisions.

Section 16 of the Constitution requires judges to take a formal oath before assuming duties. Until this ceremony is completed, a newly appointed judge cannot join case discussions.

Related Articles

“The ruling against Paetongtarn is valid,” the court insider said, shutting down speculation of a possible reversal.

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Pheu Thai petition also demanded clarity over why the royal command’s promulgation was delayed, suggesting the timing may have been engineered to allow Panya’s involvement, reported Bangkok Post.

The dispute now threatens to further polarise Thailand’s already tense political landscape, with critics accusing the court of bending constitutional norms while government supporters cry foul over what they see as judicial overreach.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

6 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

7 hours ago
Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

7 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

8 hours ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

8 hours ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

8 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

9 hours ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

9 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

9 hours ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

9 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

10 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

10 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

10 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

10 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

11 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

11 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

12 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

12 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

12 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

12 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

13 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

13 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

13 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

13 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.