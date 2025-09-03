Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

Yesterday, September 2, police apprehended 30 year old Rittikiet, accused of running an illicit business involving kratom juice and illegal cough syrup in Mueang district, Maha Sarakham province.

The operation was conducted after police discovered the house, located by the Som Thawin Canal, served as a production and distribution centre for these illegal substances.

During the search, police discovered 381 one-litre bottles of kratom juice packaged in clear plastic bottles and 193 bottles of various brands of cough syrup, each containing 60 millilitres. Additionally, two sales record books and a set of signs indicating flavour types and prices were seized. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated to be over 5 million baht (US$154,225).

Rittikiet admitted to conducting the illegal business, having created a brand with labelled prices and using PromptPay for transactions, reported KhaoSod.

He faces charges for violating the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement prohibiting the production, import, or sale of certain foods, as well as breaching the Drug Act of 1967, which bans the production, sale, or import of modern drugs into the kingdom. He has been transferred to the Mueang Maha Sarakham Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, in the early hours of August 30, a task force led by senior district official Wanchai Wannapraham raided Feel Camp, a restaurant located on Soi Pattaya Tai.

The operation was carried out under orders from Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, following complaints submitted to the Damrongdhama Centre. Locals reported that the establishment was operating late into the night, creating noise disturbances, and selling the potent kratom concoction 4×100 illegally.

Officials found that the venue, tucked behind a row of residential buildings, was operating as a hybrid restaurant and entertainment spot. In addition to barbecue pork and alcoholic beverages, live music drew large crowds, effectively making it an unlicensed bar.