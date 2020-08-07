Activist lawyer arrested after questioning Monarchy’s role

34 year old Thai activist and civil rights lawyer and Arnon Nampha was arrested this afternoon for “sedition” and “breaching the emergency decree”. He was apprehended in front of his Bangkok condominium at around 2pm, according to the head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Yaowalak Anuphan. He is currently in police custody.

“Arnon can only be detained no more than 48 hours before he has to be presented to the court. Then, he will likely seek bail.”

Earlier today, Arnon posted a photo of his arrest warrant on social media. The warrant accused him of committing seditious acts under article 116 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison. He is also charged with defying the Emergency Decree, which bans large gatherings. (The provision banning gatherings expired on August 1.)

The charges followed his speeches on Monday calling for a reform of the Monarchy. Arnon couldn’t be reached for comment.

Yaowalak says the warrant named Arnon as the seventh suspect, suggesting his arrest is part of a larger crackdown on pro-democracy activists. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says at least 1 other activist has also been also arrested.

The group identified him as Panupong Jadnok, the activist who was arrested when he tried to hold up banners protesting PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Rayong province last month.

