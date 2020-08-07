Politics
Activist lawyer arrested after questioning Monarchy’s role
34 year old Thai activist and civil rights lawyer and Arnon Nampha was arrested this afternoon for “sedition” and “breaching the emergency decree”. He was apprehended in front of his Bangkok condominium at around 2pm, according to the head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Yaowalak Anuphan. He is currently in police custody.
“Arnon can only be detained no more than 48 hours before he has to be presented to the court. Then, he will likely seek bail.”
Earlier today, Arnon posted a photo of his arrest warrant on social media. The warrant accused him of committing seditious acts under article 116 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison. He is also charged with defying the Emergency Decree, which bans large gatherings. (The provision banning gatherings expired on August 1.)
The charges followed his speeches on Monday calling for a reform of the Monarchy. Arnon couldn’t be reached for comment.
Yaowalak says the warrant named Arnon as the seventh suspect, suggesting his arrest is part of a larger crackdown on pro-democracy activists. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says at least 1 other activist has also been also arrested.
The group identified him as Panupong Jadnok, the activist who was arrested when he tried to hold up banners protesting PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Rayong province last month.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
The phone of a key witness in the “Boss” case was stolen and destroyed
It’s now been revealed that the phone of a key witness in the Boss Yoovidhya hit-and-run case was stolen and destroyed after the witness died in a Chiang Mai traffic incident last week. It’s the latest in a long list of wtf moments in the botched 8 year long investigation. 40 year old Jaruchat Madthong died last Wednesday after colliding with another rider on his motorcycle. The man’s phone went missing, again triggering outrage and public doubt that it could have been stolen to destroy vital evidence. Jaruchat Madthong was one of 2 new witnesses that have turned up, claiming […]
Bangkok
4 motorbikes catch fire outside Government House in Bangkok
4 motorbikes have mysteriously caught fire in a car park outside Government House in Bangkok. A report in Nation Thailand says the incident took place outside the Secretariat of the Prime Minister’s Building, with the fire quickly put out and no injuries reported. Police from Bangkok’s Dusit Station arrived swiftly, accompanied by fire trucks from Samsen Fire Station. However, the flames had already been extinguished by Special Branch police who were already at the scene. Officers say they used fire extinguishers on the flames, taking about 10 minutes to put them out completely. One witness says he saw sparks coming […]
Expats
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
It’s official. The Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 is closed to foreigners. Popular blogger Richard Barrow posted the news last night saying… “For some reason, the organisers of this year’s Bangkok Midnight Marathon have decided not to allow foreigners to run. I hope this doesn’t become part of the ‘new normal’.” Unsurprisingly, the social media outrage was swift… “Anyone who has lived in Thailand for any length of time should not be surprised by the institutionalised xenophobia. It’s not the fault of the average Thai, just the idiocy from above.” “A good forum should be set up for all institutions and […]
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Chon Buri’s Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses
Activist lawyer arrested after questioning Monarchy’s role
Covid-19 update: 15 new imported cases, no new deaths (August 7)
Armed teens terrorise Buri Ram village
The phone of a key witness in the “Boss” case was stolen and destroyed
Mother, infant son reunited after 5 months
Deputy PM: 2 ways to amend Thai Constitution
Discovery of unexploded bombs in eastern Thailand linked to Cambodian civil war
Chon Buri Grab driver falls 4 floors down elevator shaft
4 motorbikes catch fire outside Government House in Bangkok
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Thai government says it’s ready to help Lebanon following Beirut blast
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Thai Airways to operate repatriation flights to Denmark, Taiwan
Korean man in Phuket suicide
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property4 days ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
- Crime1 day ago
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand