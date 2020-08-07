Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 15 new imported cases, no new deaths (August 7)
In the biggest jump in weeks, perhaps months, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today reported that 15 Thais tested positive in state quarantine over the previous 24 hour period. It was, however, the 74th day without a domestically transmitted case. CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said all 15 new patients were asymptomatic,
4 men who recently returned from Egypt were found positive on August 5; there were 5 previously known cases on the same flight. 10 men had returned from Saudi Arabia and tested positive on July 25 – there were previous cases on that flight- and a 29-year-old freelancer who had returned from Japan was found positive on August 5.
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 3,345 (300 found in state quarantine). 139 are still under treatment, 3,148 have recovered (94% recovery rate) and been discharged, and there have been 58 deaths.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases reached 19.2 million, up by 282,000 since yesterday, with 12.3 million recovered, while deaths stood at 717,938. Thailand ranks 112th among countries with highest number of cases; the US tops the list with 5 million, followed by Brazil (2.9 million) and India (2 million). The 3 countries account for half of total global cases.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
