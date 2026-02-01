Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

The Election Commission (EC) has enforced strict regulations for today’s advance voting, including a nationwide ban on alcohol sales and distribution.

This ‘Dry Law’ aims to ensure order and fairness as voters head to the polls ahead of the main general election.

The prohibition on selling, distributing, or organizing parties with alcohol began at 6pm on Saturday, January 31, and remains in strict effect until 6pm today, Sunday, February 1.

This ban applies to all shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues across Thailand.

Authorities stated that violators face severe penalties. Anyone caught breaking this rule risks a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. The police will strictly enforce these measures throughout the day.

This advance voting day allows registered voters to cast their ballots early. The EC also reminded the public that the main general election will follow next week on Sunday, February 8.

A similar alcohol ban will apply then, starting from 6pm on February 7 until 6pm on February 8.

Expats and tourists should note that entertainment venues will likely remain closed or stop serving alcohol during these hours. Convenience stores and supermarkets will also suspend alcohol sales.

Campaigning activities must also stop during this period to comply with election laws.

Residents should prepare for potential traffic congestion around polling stations today. The EC urges everyone to respect the regulations to ensure a smooth voting process.