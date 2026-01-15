Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite

Key insights from the news Copy Three conservative parties in Thailand, including the Rak Chart Thai Party, Thai Pakdee Party, and United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, oppose rewriting the 2017 constitution, citing potential costs and political risks.

Yesterday, January 14, three of Thailand’s conservative political parties reaffirmed their opposition to replacing the current constitution, warning that the move could be costly and politically risky.

Key figures from the Rak Chart Thai Party, Thai Pakdee Party, and the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party voiced their stance during campaign activities in Nakhon Ratchasima and Surat Thani, stating they would not support efforts to entirely scrap the 2017 charter.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, Jade Donavanik of the Rak Chart Thai Party questioned the need for an entirely new constitution, saying the financial cost alone made it unjustifiable, even with a combined election referendum. He argued that revising only problematic sections would be a more practical and cost‑effective approach.

Jade added that many voters expressed surprise during his local visits that parties with a conservative background appeared to support a constitutional overhaul.

He pointed out that support for a full rewrite was more commonly expected from political camps often associated with progressive or populist agendas, while some traditionally conservative factions now appeared to share that same view.

Jade also defended the 2017 constitution, saying it was originally introduced to preserve national stability and ensure the continued functioning of state institutions, including the military.

In Surat Thani, Thai Pakdee Party leader Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom echoed similar sentiments. He cautioned that dismantling the existing constitution could undermine key safeguards such as anti-corruption systems, ethical standards for politicians, and the independence of regulatory bodies.

He also warned that starting from scratch might lead to greater division and open the door to foreign influence, reported Bangkok Post.

UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga maintained his party’s opposition, highlighting the value of certain provisions in the current charter. In particular, he pointed to rules that prevent individuals with serious criminal backgrounds from re-entering politics.

Discarding the entire constitution, he said, could risk enabling the return of disqualified figures to political office.

In similar news, Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that any move to draft a new constitution must involve three referendums and cannot include elected charter drafters.