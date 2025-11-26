Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 26, 2025, 4:45 PM
A Thai man denied an involvement in the death of his partner, who fell from the seventh floor of a condominium in Nonthaburi province on Monday, November 24.

Pak Kret Police Station officers launched an investigation into the death of 44 year old Somphop, who was found lifeless on the ground floor of a condominium in Ban Mai sub-district, Pak Kret district, at around 10.30pm on Monday.

Inside the seventh-floor room where the fall occurred, officers met the room’s tenant, 33 year old Thadawat, who insisted he had nothing to do with Somphop’s death.

Thadawat told police he rented the unit from his older brother, who is a soldier. He said he invited Somphop to the room at around 9.30pm after chatting with him on a dating app for several months. It was the first time they met in person.

According to Thadawat, he was in the bathroom when the fall happened. He claimed Somphop told him he had used crystal meth three to four days earlier and continued using drugs after arriving at the condo.

Thadawat said Somphop appeared unsteady and later said he wanted to return home. He agreed before going into the bathroom. When he came out, Somphop was gone.

He said he assumed Somphop had already left as none of his belongings were in the room. He only learned of the fatal fall when police informed him.

Thadawat insisted they did not argue or have any conflict. He claimed he did not know much about Somphop despite months of chatting, adding that their communication had paused for a while before they resumed talking and finally met that night.

Police found crystal meth and a syringe inside the room and took Thadawat to hospital for a urine test, which confirmed drug use.

An initial autopsy report raised concerns after investigators found the victim’s mobile phone tucked inside his underwear. This detail prompted further suspicion about what might have happened before the fall.

A security guard told officers he looked up after hearing the fall and briefly saw Thadawat’s face at the window before the curtains were closed and the lights were switched off.

Police initially charged Thadawat with drug consumption. They are awaiting fingerprint and DNA results from the Forensic Science Division to determine whether he was involved in Somphop’s death.

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.