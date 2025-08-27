Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

Case prompts scrutiny of school conduct and teacher behaviour

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
110 2 minutes read
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of TN Boonya Facebook

In Songkhla province, a kindergarten student’s guardian has expressed dissatisfaction after a teacher allegedly struck the child’s head, causing him to fall during a sports event.

The incident prompted calls for the teacher’s immediate removal. The school principal acknowledged prior warnings about the teacher’s behaviour and announced an investigation.

A video shared on Facebook shows a teacher pushing the back of a kindergarten boy’s head while he was running on a football field in Bang Klam district, Songkhla. The clip quickly went viral, drawing attention from the boy’s guardian, who approached the school administration and the school board of a local school in Tha Chang district, Songkhla.

Teerawut Rueangsri, a member of the Provincial Administrative Organisation, along with a village headman, acted as mediators to address the issue.

The boy’s mother explained that the incident, which took place over a month ago, occurred during a school sports day practice. She only recently saw the footage and was shocked by it.

Her son, who is in kindergarten 3, did not mention the incident initially. Following the video’s circulation, she demanded that the teacher be reassigned and has since moved her child and other family members out of the school, citing concerns about further harm. She highlighted that several students had faced similar treatment from the same teacher.

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of TN Boonya Facebook

The accused male teacher met with the student’s guardians to explain the situation, asserting that it was a misunderstanding. He claimed that the incident happened when the students were practising a relay race, and he simply nudged the boy to start running.

Related Articles

He apologised for any misunderstanding but insisted he had never hit the child. He refrained from commenting on whether he had used other methods of discipline in the past, focusing solely on this event.

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | News by Thaiger

Sutthida Thongchoom, the school principal, confirmed receiving multiple complaints from students and guardians about the teacher’s aggressive disciplinary methods and quick temper. While some measures had been taken to address these concerns, the principal advised students to remain calm, acknowledging that teachers might occasionally be overwhelmed, reported KhaoSod.

A committee has been set up to investigate the incident, and a report will be sent to the Songkhla Primary Educational Service Area Office 2. If the guardians wish for the teacher’s removal, it will be addressed following the school’s regulations and the community’s preference. The teacher in question currently teaches history, health education, and physical education to grades 4 through 6.

Latest Thailand News
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

25 seconds ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

16 minutes ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

16 minutes ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

46 minutes ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

46 minutes ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

1 hour ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

16 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

17 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

17 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

17 hours ago
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

17 hours ago
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

18 hours ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

18 hours ago
Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

18 hours ago
Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, &#8216;Jealous Type&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, ‘Jealous Type’

18 hours ago
Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat

19 hours ago
Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage | Thaiger Crime News

Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage

19 hours ago
Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips | Thaiger Technology News

Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips

19 hours ago
Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck

19 hours ago
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

19 hours ago
Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket

20 hours ago
Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

20 hours ago
Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail | Thaiger Cannabis News

Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail

20 hours ago
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

20 hours ago
Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained | Thaiger Crime News

Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
110 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x