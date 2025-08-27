Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

In Songkhla province, a kindergarten student’s guardian has expressed dissatisfaction after a teacher allegedly struck the child’s head, causing him to fall during a sports event.

The incident prompted calls for the teacher’s immediate removal. The school principal acknowledged prior warnings about the teacher’s behaviour and announced an investigation.

A video shared on Facebook shows a teacher pushing the back of a kindergarten boy’s head while he was running on a football field in Bang Klam district, Songkhla. The clip quickly went viral, drawing attention from the boy’s guardian, who approached the school administration and the school board of a local school in Tha Chang district, Songkhla.

Teerawut Rueangsri, a member of the Provincial Administrative Organisation, along with a village headman, acted as mediators to address the issue.

The boy’s mother explained that the incident, which took place over a month ago, occurred during a school sports day practice. She only recently saw the footage and was shocked by it.

Her son, who is in kindergarten 3, did not mention the incident initially. Following the video’s circulation, she demanded that the teacher be reassigned and has since moved her child and other family members out of the school, citing concerns about further harm. She highlighted that several students had faced similar treatment from the same teacher.

The accused male teacher met with the student’s guardians to explain the situation, asserting that it was a misunderstanding. He claimed that the incident happened when the students were practising a relay race, and he simply nudged the boy to start running.

He apologised for any misunderstanding but insisted he had never hit the child. He refrained from commenting on whether he had used other methods of discipline in the past, focusing solely on this event.

Sutthida Thongchoom, the school principal, confirmed receiving multiple complaints from students and guardians about the teacher’s aggressive disciplinary methods and quick temper. While some measures had been taken to address these concerns, the principal advised students to remain calm, acknowledging that teachers might occasionally be overwhelmed, reported KhaoSod.

A committee has been set up to investigate the incident, and a report will be sent to the Songkhla Primary Educational Service Area Office 2. If the guardians wish for the teacher’s removal, it will be addressed following the school’s regulations and the community’s preference. The teacher in question currently teaches history, health education, and physical education to grades 4 through 6.