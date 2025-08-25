Monk sought after fatal assault at Nakhon Ratchasima temple

A monk is being sought after allegedly assaulting a disciple to death at Wat Sala Thong, Hua Thale, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 1.30am yesterday, August 24, involved the monk, known as Tik, who reportedly has a history of drinking and was previously expelled from another temple for not performing religious duties.

Police Lieutenant Panuwat Bua Phan from Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station received the report of the fatal assault and, along with rescue personnel, found 46 year old Somsak dead with severe head injuries believed to be caused by a hard object. Nearby, there was evidence of drinking, including a broken white liquor bottle.

Witnesses stated that before the incident, the victim was drinking with two or three friends. Tik, a monk temporarily residing at the temple, confronted Somsak for allegedly asking temple boys to buy alcohol for him. This led to a heated argument during which Tik allegedly struck Somsak on the head with a bottle, resulting in his death. Tik then fled the scene.

Officers later searched Tik’s quarters but found only a running fan and some bloodstains. Efforts to apprehend Tik are ongoing.

Residents in the area reported that Tik regularly asked others to buy white liquor for him and already harboured animosity towards Somsak. On the day of the incident, Tik had reportedly consumed a large bottle of alcohol before attacking Somsak with his hands and feet and then with a bottle. One witness attempted to intervene but was assaulted and forced to retreat.

Monk assault

The witness further described how Tik struck Somsak forcefully with the bottle, rendering him motionless, before dragging his body away. Tik then gathered his belongings and fled. The witness expressed fear that Tik might return, given his violent nature and past as a thug and soldier.

Assistant abbot of Wat Sala Thong, Vichai Akkachaiyo, identified the monk as Mongkol Techathammo, or Tik, approximately 45 years old, originally from Sa Kaeo. Tik had previously resided at Wat Khao Sukim for a year before being sent to another temple in Choho subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Due to complaints about his drinking habits, the monastic committee investigated and expelled him. The previous abbot allowed him to stay temporarily at Wat Sala Thong during the Buddhist Lent, as other temples would not accept him.

Vichai noted that during his stay, Tik was reclusive, did not participate in monastic activities, and preferred to go on alms rounds alone with Suwet, who frequently bought alcohol for him. Plans were in place for Tik to leave the temple after Lent, but the incident occurred beforehand.

Vichai, reflecting on his decade at the temple, remarked that such an incident was unprecedented. He urged Buddhists to distinguish between the actions of one individual and the broader religious community, to preserve their faith in Buddhism, reported KhaoSod.