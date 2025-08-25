Dutch tourists attacked by foreigners outside Phuket hotel

Police launch manhunt as early-morning attack

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of Karon Police

Police in Phuket are investigating after two Dutch tourists were assaulted by two unidentified foreign men outside a hotel in Karon early on the morning of August 23.

The incident took place around 12.15am on Kata Road, according to the Karon Police. The victims, identified as Maximilian and Michelle, reported to the police that they were approached by two male tourists who seemed to be under the influence, leading to an unprovoked attack. Maximilian sustained a swollen injury on the left side of his head, whereas Michelle suffered an injury on the right side of her face.

Following the attack, both tourists filed a formal complaint at Karon Police Station, urging the police to apprehend the attackers. As of now, no suspects have been identified, and no evidence has been collected.

The investigation is being led by Lieutenant Colonel Nopadol Tonmanee, with oversight from Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiwat Chamnankit, the Acting Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Karon Police Station, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a German tourist was brutally assaulted by a group of 10 men wielding helmets, leaving him severely injured as onlookers watched in shock.

The violent attack took place on Pattaya Beach Road, Chon Buri, damaging the city’s reputation and prompting Pattaya’s Deputy Superintendent to intervene and order swift arrests.

Around 4.06am on March 25, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya received a call reporting a violent assault on Pattaya Beach Road, Nongprue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Rescue personnel, together with Pattaya City Police, quickly arrived at the scene, where both Thai and foreign tourists had gathered in disbelief.

The victim, 40 year old German tourist David Adrian Lelonek, was found with extensive abrasions, a swollen face, and a bloody cut on his left eyebrow. After receiving first aid at the scene, he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

