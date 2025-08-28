Thailand video news Landslide in Rain-Soaked Chiang Mai Claims Two Lives,Dusit Thani Scion Vows to Resist a Family Coup in Hotel Firm

Thailand faces big shifts and surprises this week: visa crackdowns in Pattaya, deadly Chiang Mai landslide, Surin landmine blast, Dusit Thani family feud, Don Mueang parking hike, legal work for Myanmar refugees, plus quirky and lifestyle highlights.

“Visa Crackdowns and QR-Code Rules Fuel Worry Among Pattaya Expats”

Pattaya’s reputation as a laid-back expat haven is shifting as authorities roll out digital surveillance, cashless payment systems, and tighter visa enforcement. Long-term residents are finding that informal practices, such as inflating bank balances via agents, are quickly vanishing under the push for biometric IDs and blockchain-backed compliance. Many retirees now struggle with opening bank accounts or renewing driving licences—options that once came easily are now severely restricted. Some expats are turning to peer-to-peer apps like PayPal or Venmo to manage transactions, though these come with trade-offs in privacy.

“Landslide in Rain-Soaked Chiang Mai Claims Two Lives”

A heavy rainstorm swept through northern Thailand, triggering a deadly landslide in Ban Pang Ung, Chiang Mai, around 3 a.m. local time. The tragedy occurred as a weakening storm blanketed the region and dropped relentless rain, destabilizing the mountainside. Local authorities confirmed the incident and began coordinating recovery efforts amid worsening weather. The disaster underscores the mounting risks communities face during monsoon season in mountainous terrain.

“Landmine Blast in Surin Leaves Sixth Thai Soldier Gravely Hurt”

Near the Thai-Cambodian border at Hill 350 by the Ta Kwai temple ruins, a soldier stepped on an anti-personnel landmine and lost his right foot. This marks the sixth such serious injury to Thai troops in recent weeks, as tensions and mine risks persist along the frontier. The incident highlights ongoing dangers for military personnel assigned to border zones, where past conflicts and unmarked explosives remain an invisible threat. It also underscores broader security concerns in the region.

“Dusit Thani Scion Vows to Resist a Family Coup in Hotel Firm”

Chanin Donavanik, acting chairperson of Dusit Thani Plc and a descendant of its founder, has openly accused his siblings of attempting to oust him by altering governance rules in the family’s holding company. He claims they are seeking to replace him with individuals tied to Central Group—an influential developer—to consolidate outside control over the business. The dispute stems from the success of the Dusit Residences project, which has seen over 92% of its units sold, prompting renegotiation of an inheritance split. Chanin vows: “I will never abandon Dusit Thani,” even if removed from the board.

“Don Mueang Airport to Double Long-Stay Parking Fees”

Starting December 1, Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok will raise its maximum parking rate (7–24 hours) from 110 baht to a hefty 250 baht. Hourly rates will also increase significantly—4 hours now cost 110 baht (previously 40), and 7–24 hours jump to 250 baht. Airport officials cite rising operational costs and improved service needs as reasons, but many travelers say the hikes are excessive and may prompt a shift toward public transit. Drivers are now advised to plan ahead or consider alternative transport to avoid the steep charges.

“Myanmar Refugees in Thailand Gain Legal Right to Work”

On August 26, the Thai Cabinet approved a policy allowing long-term Myanmar refugees residing in nine temporary shelters to legally work under special provisions. Announced on August 27 by the Prime Minister’s spokesman, the move was praised for balancing humanitarian values with economic pragmatism. Over 77,700 refugees live in these shelters across Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, with more than 42,600 of them of working age. The policy aims to reduce state welfare burdens, strengthen the economy, and uphold refugee rights.

“Naked Dash for Love: Phatthalung Man Blames Spirit Vow, Not Mischief”

A 22-year-old man ran naked through a community in Phatthalung late at night, claiming he’d vowed to streak if he ever found his true love—though he hasn’t met anyone yet. Locals reported the incident to police, who later found him climbing over his gated home and returning before being stopped. His grandmother confirmed he suffers from mental illness and had exhibited similar behavior previously; no charges were filed. Neighbors dispersed after the scare, while the grandmother reprimanded him and took him inside to rest.

“Bianca Launches Thailand’s Biggest Italian Eatery at ICONSIAM”

Bianca, a modernized Italian restaurant concept evoking a “second-home” ambiance, has opened its largest Thailand branch on ICONSIAM’s 6th floor, with sweeping views of the Chao Phraya River. The venue accommodates up to 120 guests indoors plus 20 on an outdoor terrace—perfect for romantic dinners, family meals, or group gatherings. Menu highlights include fresh, scratch-made pasta, wood-fired pizzas, risotto pescatore, wagyu steak, and indulgent desserts like tiramisu alongside over 60 Italian wines and crafted cocktails. Guests are welcomed to experience Bianca’s warm hospitality elevated by the riverside panorama.