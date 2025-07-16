Topless Thai transwoman busted for beach stunt in Sri Lanka

Court warns repeat offence could trigger immediate jail time for transgender female

A Thai transwoman has been slapped with a suspended prison sentence after strutting topless down a popular Sri Lankan surf strip, sparking outrage among conservative locals.

The 26 year old tourist was arrested on Monday, July 14, in Arugam Bay, a laid-back beach resort nearly 400 kilometres from Colombo, after social media videos showed her strolling along the sand bare-chested.

Police said furious residents and online commentators flooded officials with complaints, accusing her of indecent exposure and causing a public disturbance.

“She was detained at the police station overnight and taken before the magistrate today following a lot of complaints from residents as well as on social media,” a local officer told AFP.

While Sri Lankan law permits men to go topless, women, even transwomen, are prohibited from baring their chests in public. The tourist’s Thai passport identifies her as male, but she presented herself as female during court proceedings.

Appearing before the magistrate yesterday, July 15, she pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and causing distress. The court handed her a six-week jail sentence, suspended for five years, meaning she will avoid immediate imprisonment unless she reoffends.

“If she repeats this, she will have to serve the full term,” the officer said.

Arugam Bay, famed for its turquoise waves and backpacker vibe, has been grappling with rising tensions over scantily clad foreigners. Local Muslim community members have repeatedly voiced concerns about visitors flouting cultural norms.

Sri Lanka, a Buddhist-majority country of 22 million people, remains socially conservative despite its reliance on tourism. Nudity and topless sunbathing are strictly banned, and police have ramped up enforcement in recent months, reported inquirer.net.

Officials said the arrest underscored the need for tourists to respect local customs.

“While Sri Lanka welcomes visitors, our laws and traditions must be observed,” one official said.

Tourism is a vital pillar of Sri Lanka’s economy, which is still recovering from the catastrophic 2022 financial crisis. An IMF bailout in 2023 and a rebound in visitor numbers have helped stabilise the country, but authorities remain wary of incidents that could stoke social tensions.

The case has ignited fierce debate online, with some defending the tourist’s right to self-expression while others accused her of cultural disrespect.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025
