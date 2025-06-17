Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust

A dodgy den full of drugs, a surprise visit from an eager buyer, and a stashed bag of meth dumped in a panic, Pattaya’s latest narcotics crackdown has left a trail of busted users, fleeing suspects and flustered dealers.

Thai police struck hard in two separate raids this week as part of a no-nonsense campaign to clean up Pattaya’s seedy underbelly and snuff out the drug trade infecting local communities.

The first sting took place at 5pm, yesterday, June 16, when a squad led by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon stormed a suspected drug den in Soi Huay Yai Jeen. Joining the raid were Wanchat Wannapram, Head of the Administrative Group, Kamphrai Laosaen, an administrative officer, and Bang Lamung’s Territorial Defence Volunteers.

Inside the two-storey house, officials found several individuals mid-high. While some managed to leg it, cops collared the homeowner, 41 year old Piyapong Sudphun, and his 23 year old girlfriend, who were allegedly running the illegal operation.

A bedroom search uncovered tell-tale signs of drug use: glass pipes, bongs, zip-lock bags, lighters and a bag of crystal meth on a glass table. Officers claimed the suspects frantically ripped the bag open and tossed the drugs while police were momentarily distracted.

In a twist, a motorcyclist pulled up outside during the raid, apparently hoping to score. Instead, he was swiftly arrested. In total, five users were taken into custody, Pattaya News reported.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Officials said the raid is part of a larger anti-drug mission to make communities safer. Locals were urged to report suspicious goings-on via the Damrongdhama Centre or the 24/7 hotline 1567, with police calling on residents to be the “eyes and ears” of the community.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

On June 10, in a separate high-stakes operation, undercover officers from Chon Buri Provincial and Pattaya City police nabbed two suspected dealers outside a condominium on South Pattaya Road, catching them red-handed with a parcel full of illegal goodies.

The suspects, 31 year old Burin “Oat” Pholwiwat and 36 year old Chatchawan “Boy” Wongthong, were believed to be supplying class-A drugs to Pattaya’s wild nightlife scene and targeting young revellers.

The sting was carried out at 5pm following a tip-off, under the orders of Police Major General Thawatchai Jindakuansanong, Chon Buri Police Commander, and Pol. Col. Chatree Suksiri, Deputy Commander.

Following the dramatic street arrest, officers launched two follow-up raids at properties linked to the suspects in Samut Prakan, one at a flat in Ban Eua Arthorn Mueang Mai Bang Phli, the other a rented room tucked away in Theparak Soi 7, Bang Sao Thong.

Both cases are now under investigation, with Pattaya police vowing to keep the pressure on and rid the city of drug-fuelled crime.

