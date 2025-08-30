Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin

A Burmese drug dealer has been arrested in Phuket after a video of him firing a gun in a mangrove forest went viral, leading police straight to his stash of meth, cash and weapons.

The suspect, identified as 34 year old Nge Htwe Don, known by the alias Mr Screw, was caught after posting a video of himself practising with a firearm in a mangrove forest in Ratsada subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district. The clip, which began circulating online on Wednesday, August 27, sparked immediate police investigation.

Phuket City Police Chief Police Colonel Chatri Chukaew ordered an urgent probe into the video. Officers used CCTV footage to track the motorcycle seen in the clip, eventually tracing the licence plate to a rented room in Soi Yot Sane 1, Chalong subdistrict.

At around 1am yesterday, August 29, investigators led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kan Aksornthong raided the room, where they arrested Mr Screw and another Myanmar national, 32 year old Aye Thu.

Inside, police uncovered a shocking haul: 22.6 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), 175 methamphetamine pills, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, a Noringo pistol, three motorcycles, and 107,510 baht in cash.

Mr Screw reportedly confessed to firing the gun in the forest and admitted that the drugs were his, which he intended to sell to fellow Burmese nationals in Phuket Town and Chalong. He also said he purchased the pistol to carry with him, according to The Phuket News.

Both men were taken to Phuket City Police Station for questioning. They now face charges of joint possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell and use of Category 1 narcotics.

Additionally, Screw faces separate charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm and being a foreign national in the kingdom without permission. The suspects were transferred to Chalong Police Station for further legal action.

In similar news, another Burmese man was arrested in Phang Nga after police caught him with a homemade firearm and ammunition, following reports of suspicious activity from locals.

The suspect was found near a hut in Lo Yuang subdistrict, Takua Thung district. Residents had previously reported seeing him carrying a weapon.