Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin

Cops track viral shooting clip to room packed with drugs, guns and cash haul

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025
97 1 minute read
Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Burmese drug dealer has been arrested in Phuket after a video of him firing a gun in a mangrove forest went viral, leading police straight to his stash of meth, cash and weapons.

The suspect, identified as 34 year old Nge Htwe Don, known by the alias Mr Screw, was caught after posting a video of himself practising with a firearm in a mangrove forest in Ratsada subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district. The clip, which began circulating online on Wednesday, August 27, sparked immediate police investigation.

Phuket City Police Chief Police Colonel Chatri Chukaew ordered an urgent probe into the video. Officers used CCTV footage to track the motorcycle seen in the clip, eventually tracing the licence plate to a rented room in Soi Yot Sane 1, Chalong subdistrict.

Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | News by Thaiger

At around 1am yesterday, August 29, investigators led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kan Aksornthong raided the room, where they arrested Mr Screw and another Myanmar national, 32 year old Aye Thu.

Inside, police uncovered a shocking haul: 22.6 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), 175 methamphetamine pills, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, a Noringo pistol, three motorcycles, and 107,510 baht in cash.

Mr Screw reportedly confessed to firing the gun in the forest and admitted that the drugs were his, which he intended to sell to fellow Burmese nationals in Phuket Town and Chalong. He also said he purchased the pistol to carry with him, according to The Phuket News.

Related Articles

Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | News by Thaiger

Both men were taken to Phuket City Police Station for questioning. They now face charges of joint possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell and use of Category 1 narcotics.

Additionally, Screw faces separate charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm and being a foreign national in the kingdom without permission. The suspects were transferred to Chalong Police Station for further legal action.

In similar news, another Burmese man was arrested in Phang Nga after police caught him with a homemade firearm and ammunition, following reports of suspicious activity from locals.

The suspect was found near a hut in Lo Yuang subdistrict, Takua Thung district. Residents had previously reported seeing him carrying a weapon.

Latest Thailand News
Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies

45 minutes ago
M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | Thaiger Bangkok News

M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end

1 hour ago
Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | Thaiger Phuket News

Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin

2 hours ago
Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists

2 hours ago
Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash

3 hours ago
Thailand storm alert: Tropical system barrels in with torrential rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand storm alert: Tropical system barrels in with torrential rain

3 hours ago
LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant | Thaiger Business News

LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

20 hours ago
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

20 hours ago
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger Politics News

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

20 hours ago
Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

20 hours ago
Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor

20 hours ago
Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth

21 hours ago
Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case

22 hours ago
Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift | Thaiger Bangkok News

Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift

22 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery

22 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan

23 hours ago
Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life | Thaiger Thailand News

Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life

23 hours ago
Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges

23 hours ago
Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes

1 day ago
Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz

1 day ago
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

1 day ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

1 day ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

1 day ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025
97 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x