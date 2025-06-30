Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

The Ministry of Public Health has sanctioned a 145 million baht healthcare package to offer gender-affirming hormone therapy to transgender and gender-diverse people through the nation’s 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, serving as chairman of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) board, has approved the addition of six hormone-related medications to the national procurement list under the Treatment Anywhere scheme.

These medications include leuprorelin injections, 17-beta estradiol tablets, estradiol transdermal patches, testosterone enanthate injections, cyproterone acetate tablets, and spironolactone tablets.

Deputy spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, Jirapong Songwatcharaporn, highlighted the decision as a response to increasing concerns regarding the health risks associated with unsupervised hormone use among transgender people, which has resulted in severe side effects and even fatalities. Many have been self-medicating with over-the-counter drugs without medical supervision.

“Doctors will conduct a thorough review of each patient’s medical history and overall health, assess their mental readiness, and discuss the methods and procedures before starting hormone treatment,” Jirapong stated.

Loading…

Somsak anticipates that this benefit package will mitigate the harm caused by improper hormone use among gender-diverse people and alleviate the financial burden on transgender people by 1,000 to 2,000 baht (US$30 to 60) per month.

The policy is being executed in partnership with the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the Thailand Professional Association of Transgender Health (ThaiPATH), reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, activists are urging the government to fast-track the implementation of a gender recognition law in the wake of Thailand’s groundbreaking legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, an MP from the People’s Party and Vice-Chair of the House Committee overseeing issues related to children, youth, women, the elderly, people with disabilities, ethnic groups, and the LGBTI+ community, declared, “Gender recognition is our next mission.”

He made the statement during the Law Out Loud discussion at the Bangkok Post Pride in Action forum, held at Lido Connect in Siam Square on June 25.