Transgender Thais win free hormone therapy in gold card revolution

Programme funds 6 hormones and sets up safe treatment centres

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
79 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Thailand’s Board of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved a sweeping plan to make hormone therapy for gender affirmation an official health benefit under the country’s Universal Health Coverage, known as the Gold Card system.

The move, green-lit with a budget exceeding 145 million baht for fiscal year 2025, aims to promote equality and improve the well-being of Thailand’s transgender and gender-diverse communities.

On July 7, Thailand’s Minister of Public Health and chair of the National Health Insurance Policy Committee, Somsak Thepsutin, presided over the decisive meeting. The committee resolved to classify hormone services for gender affirmation as a health-promoting measure to prevent disease and support mental and physical well-being.

Somsak explained that the landmark policy aligns with the government’s pledge to advance gender equality and ensure all Thais can access dignified healthcare without discrimination.

“The approval of this benefit follows the government’s policy. The prime minister had made a policy statement to the government that the administration would promote gender equality and provide everyone in Thai society with comprehensive and dignified access to the necessary health services.”

Photo courtesy of Pheu Thai Party Facebook

The approved programme will subsidise six essential medicines used in hormone therapy and create specialised service units to deliver treatment safely. These units will operate in coordination with social organisations already serving transgender individuals.

“This is also under the SPO board resolution, the 7/2566th time, that agreed to provide health services for transgender people as a benefit in the Gold Card system,” Somsak said.

Officials say the plan will reduce the widespread problem of self-administered hormone use, which has led to serious health complications in the transgender community.

Under the scheme, hormone therapy will be carried out under the supervision of licensed medical professionals in line with regulations set by the Medical Council of Thailand, according to Pheu Thai’s Facebook page.

“The resolution of the board of SPSO is the result of a push by many sectors and in response to national policies aimed at creating an equal society so that all groups of people can live with quality and dignity,” Somsak said.

