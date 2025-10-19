Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

Police have confiscated 4.4 million methamphetamine pills and detained two individuals suspected of smuggling the drugs near the border between Chiang Rai and Myanmar.

According to officials on Saturday, the suspects 41 year old Sira and 34 year old Seri are residents of Mae Fah Luang district in Chiang Rai province.

Authorities revealed that the arrest followed intelligence reports indicating that traffickers were attempting to move a large quantity of narcotics through Chiang Saen district, an area known for frequent drug trafficking activities due to its proximity to the border.

Following the intelligence tip-off, police set up a checkpoint operation to intercept the suspects’ vehicle. Officers later spotted an Isuzu pickup truck matching the description provided in the report. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle for inspection, the suspects accelerated in an attempt to escape.

However, their attempt to flee was short-lived, as police quickly pursued and apprehended them on the roadside shortly after.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered twenty-four straw sacks stacked in the back of the truck. Inside each sack were packages containing methamphetamine pills, believed to be prepared for distribution. All drugs found in the vehicle were seized and secured as evidence.

Both suspects were detained for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation. Police said that the case is still under review, with efforts underway to determine the full extent of the smuggling operation and identify other individuals who may be involved in the network.

In recent news, on September 12, Bangkok police arrested a 27 year old motorcycle repairman after seizing 5.45 million methamphetamine pills hidden in fertiliser sacks at the Lat Krabang Airport Rail Link station.

The suspect later confessed to being hired for 10,000 baht per delivery and was found to have a prior criminal record for illegal firearm possession.

Authorities continue to expand investigations into both incidents to identify connections within Thailand’s broader drug trafficking network, according to Bangkok Post.