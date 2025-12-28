Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case
Convicted businessman to serve sentence at Bang Kwang prison under 20-year legal cap
Businessman Prasit Jeawkok has received a landmark sentence of 1,210 years in prison for defrauding the public through illegal loan schemes, marking one of the most severe fraud rulings handed down by the Criminal Court.
The defendants were accused of fraud, violations of the Public Borrowing Act, and breaches of the Computer Crime Act after allegedly luring a large number of victims into fraudulent investment schemes.
He and his associates were required to repay over one billion baht, reported by Bangkok Post.
Latest Thailand News
Thailand News
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack
54 minutes ago
Pattaya News
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute
4 hours ago
Thailand News
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone
5 hours ago
Thailand News
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life
5 hours ago
Thailand News
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid
1 day ago
Thailand News
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital
1 day ago
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: