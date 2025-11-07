Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

Top officer defends force amid backlash over organised crime claims

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 11:27 AM
Photo of Police General Kittirat Panphet courtesy of Nation TV

Thailand’s police chief has defended the force after facing accusations from outside critics who claimed it operates as a large-scale criminal organisation.

Police General Kittirat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), has fiercely defended his organisation against allegations that it operates as a “large-scale criminal organisation.”

Speaking yesterday, November 6, Big Tai, as he’s widely known, addressed the media during a policy update on the national crackdown against tech-based fraud and call centre scams. He insisted the police remain committed to stamping out criminal networks, despite growing criticism and accusations from what he described as “outsiders.”

“These are very serious accusations. They are accusing the entire Royal Thai Police of being a criminal organisation. It’s painful. But I’ve kept my cool and continued to work under fire.”

The commissioner said that while there are bad apples in every institution, the majority of officers are working hard, even risking their lives, to serve the country.

“Some of our people are bedridden from strokes, some have lost limbs in the line of duty. Are they criminals too?”

Kittirat confirmed the RTP is working closely with Interpol, the United Nations, and ASEAN police forces to tackle international fraud and human trafficking networks. He clarified that many operations stem from outside the country, and Thailand is cooperating with foreign governments to bring fugitives to justice.

Domestically, he outlined plans to dismantle illegal Internet infrastructure allegedly used by scam networks.

“We’ve ordered surveys to identify towers transmitting illegal signals abroad. Once confirmed, they’ll be torn down.”

Kittirat also vowed strict screening at immigration checkpoints and has set up a new investigative unit under his supervision to probe suspected internal wrongdoing.

“Any officer, current or retired, who crosses the line will face the law. There will be no protection, no matter their rank or connections.”

Nation TV reported that when asked about comments from former Deputy Police Chief Surachate Hakparn, also known as “Big Joke,” Kittirat laughed but avoided naming names, saying only that “people are free to speak, but they must take responsibility for what they say.”

Despite the firestorm of criticism, Kittirat urged the public and media not to tar all police with the same brush, and stressed that the force remains focused on its mission.

“We are police officers. There are good people here, and our duty is to protect the public. We will not stop.”

