Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Woman killed by ex-husband in Chon Buri knife attack
Picture courtesy of ชลบุรี ฮอต รีพอท นิวส์ Facebook

A 51 year old woman was killed after her ex-husband stabbed her eight times in a fit of rage at her rental home in Bo Win, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province. The suspect, 50 year old Den, who was also injured after attempting to take his own life, was rushed to Laem Chabang Hospital for treatment.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanoknan Suksri, an investigator at Bo Win Police Station, along with other officers and Bo Win Medical Rescue Unit, responded to the incident at a single-storey elevated rental house located in Moo 7, Bo Win subdistrict.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Wanapa, lying on her back with eight knife wounds to her chest. Den, who had 10 stab wounds to his chest, was found struggling to breathe and was quickly transported to the hospital.

Investigations revealed that Den was Wanapa’s ex-husband, from whom she separated in 2023. After their separation, Wanapa moved to the rental home and began a new life with her new husband, Sanya, also 50 years old.

Den had made several attempts to reconcile with Wanapa, but she remained uninterested due to her new relationship. It is suspected that Den’s frustration led him to attack Wanapa with a knife before turning it on himself in a suicide attempt.

Picture courtesy of ชลบุรี ฮอต รีพอท นิวส์ Facebook

Sanya recounted his surprise, saying he was unaware of Den’s previous relationship with Wanapa. He described his relationship with Wanapa as strong and noted that she had shown no signs of distress, always returning home promptly after work, reported KhaoSod.

The police have ensured that Den remains under supervision at the hospital to prevent any attempt to flee. Meanwhile, Wanapa’s body has been taken to Laem Chabang Hospital for preservation.

May be an image of phone

In similar news, a 39 year old man has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his ex-wife in Phetchabun province. The incident took place on April 12 when 43 year old Somkit was discovered with severe neck injuries at her home in Pak Chong subdistrict, Lom Sak district.

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

