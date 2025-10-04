Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

Violence erupts near music venue, raising alarm over safety and noise

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
86 1 minute read
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger
Screenshot from บอย ศิริชัย หมอลำใจเกินร้อย Facebook video

A fight broke out during a lively concert in Pattaya, leaving one man injured and raising questions over safety, noise, and event management in the area.

The incident unfolded on Soi Khao Talo yesterday, October 3, where a festive local morlam (Isaan music) event, known for its thumping music and energetic crowd, was taking place. Amid the pounding bass and flashing lights, a group of young men launched a vicious attack on a lone individual, with the shocking assault caught on video.

In the clip, a man dressed in a black shirt and shorts is seen being tackled to the ground by three men, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. The attackers pinned him by the neck and delivered repeated punches to his face, ignoring desperate shouts from onlookers urging them to stop. The situation escalated until blood was visibly dripping from the victim’s face.

A fourth man eventually stepped in to defend the injured victim, confronting the assailants. The trio backed off when they realised they were outnumbered. Due to the overpowering music blaring in the background, no dialogue from the scene is audible.

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

So far, reporters have been unable to reach either the victim or the attackers for comment. The motive behind the violent confrontation remains unclear. Online speculation suggests it may have stemmed from a personal argument or drunken misunderstanding, but no official explanation has been confirmed.

The video has drawn strong reactions from the public. Netizens expressed outrage over the lack of security and criticised the event organisers for inadequate crowd control. Some residents took aim at the overwhelming noise levels, claiming the music caused physical discomfort and sleep disruption.

“The music is so loud it shakes the walls—we can’t rest, and now this chaos on top of it,” one frustrated resident commented.

Related Articles

Concerns have also been raised about the concert’s close proximity to a hospital, located less than 500 metres away, with critics questioning the impact on emergency services, reported The Pattaya News.

As of now, Pattaya officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. Locals are demanding answers and action.

Latest Thailand News
Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water | Thaiger Politics News

Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water

6 seconds ago
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

19 minutes ago
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

49 minutes ago
Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions

1 hour ago
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

18 hours ago
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

18 hours ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

18 hours ago
Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin | Thaiger Finance

Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin

18 hours ago
Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims

19 hours ago
The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season | Thaiger Events

The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season

19 hours ago
Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht

19 hours ago
Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

19 hours ago
The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea | Thaiger Phuket Travel

The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea

19 hours ago
Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom

20 hours ago
Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

20 hours ago
British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post | Thaiger South Thailand News

British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

20 hours ago
Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

20 hours ago
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

21 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

21 hours ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

21 hours ago
Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

21 hours ago
Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

21 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

23 hours ago
China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms | Thaiger Politics News

China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.