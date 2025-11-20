Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting

Five Indian men were arrested in Pattaya after police raided a condominium where they were allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation.

Immigration police, led by Police Colonel Napaspong Khositsuriyamani and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kawinwat Arayasutirawong, raided the property on Thepprasit Soi 17 in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung district. The bust followed intelligence reports that a group of foreigners were unlawfully working in the area.

Officers stormed a room on the second floor where they found five Indian men working on laptops. Scattered across the tables were more than 20 mobile phones, raising immediate suspicion. Police identified themselves and conducted a full search of the premises.

Officers seized three laptops, 22 mobile phones, a tablet, credit cards, and several notebooks containing records of financial transactions totalling several million rupees (approximately 2 million baht). Police say the transaction patterns were consistent with online gambling activity.

Despite being confronted with the evidence, the suspects denied any involvement in illegal gambling. They claimed they were working as administrators, merely answering customer queries, but failed to specify what type of service they were offering, reported KhaoSod.

Colonel Napaspong said that the raid was the result of a tip-off, alleging that Indian nationals were managing an Indian online gambling website from Thailand.

“We received information that a group of Indian nationals were working illegally in Thailand as administrators for an online gambling site. This operation was launched to verify the claims and secure evidence.”

Police are now investigating further to determine the full scope of the operation and whether more individuals are involved. The five men are expected to face charges related to illegal work and online gambling operations under Thai law.

In similar news, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has temporarily frozen assets worth 159 million baht belonging to a Klatham Party MP over suspected links to illegal online gambling.