Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 4:32 PM
62 2 minutes read
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger
Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt used a childhood photo of himself and his twin brother to promote a new health campaign aimed at tackling child obesity in the capital.

Chadchart attended the launch of the project yesterday, December 11, which was introduced through a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Royal Danish Embassy in Thailand, Novo Nordisk Pharma, and Nudge Thailand.

The initiative, titled “Don’t let children become obese,” is part of the Bangkok: City for Better Health policy. The programme aims to improve long-term urban health by encouraging healthier environments, lifestyles, and public policies for people of all ages.

As part of the project, a new health curriculum will be developed and introduced in schools across Bangkok to raise awareness and provide knowledge about childhood obesity.

Teachers are expected to play a key role in the programme, as they are encouraged to lead by example while also taking care of their own health. The BMA will collect data before and after the curriculum is implemented to measure its effectiveness.

Chadchart childhood photo used in health campaign promotion
Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)

Chadchart stressed that the project is focused on achieving real and measurable results, even though changes may not be visible within a short period.

“Childhood obesity is a major issue today. Children are the adults of the future. In Bangkok, around 50% of adults are obese, while the rate among children is likely to be over 20%. Children are an important resource for the city’s future. If they are healthy and confident, they will grow into good citizens and help build better Bangkok.” he said.

Related Articles

The event drew attention online not only for the project itself, but also for the image displayed behind the podium during Chadchart’s speech.

Bangkok child obesity project
Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)

The photo showed two chubby young boys, who were later revealed to be Chadchart and his twin brother, Chanchai Sittipunt, during their childhood. The image quickly attracted reactions from Thai netizens. Comments included…

“The chubby kids in the background are so cute!”

“What a great example, an overweight boy who grew up to become Bangkok governor.”

“You weren’t obese, you were just storing energy to work for Bangkok later.”

“Who is Chadchart, and who is Chanchai?”

“Did you ask your twin brother for permission first?”

Chadchart Chanchai Sittipunt
Photo via TikTok/ @honeylunar888

Several parents also welcomed the project, saying they hoped it would encourage healthier eating habits and lifestyles for children in Bangkok schools.

The Education Department will pilot the curriculum in selected BMA schools, with 21 schools in the trial group and 19 schools in the control group. The programme is expected to expand to all 437 BMA schools by the 2027 fiscal year.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash

17 seconds ago
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

11 minutes ago
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger Crime News

Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

23 minutes ago
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

1 hour ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

1 hour ago
Couple&#8217;s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

2 hours ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

2 hours ago
The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

2 hours ago
Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

3 hours ago
Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port | Thaiger Crime News

Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

5 hours ago
Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades

5 hours ago
Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia

6 hours ago
Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts

6 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket

6 hours ago
PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’ | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’

7 hours ago
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

23 hours ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

23 hours ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

1 day ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

1 day ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

1 day ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

1 day ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 4:32 PM
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.