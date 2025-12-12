Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt used a childhood photo of himself and his twin brother to promote a new health campaign aimed at tackling child obesity in the capital.

Chadchart attended the launch of the project yesterday, December 11, which was introduced through a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Royal Danish Embassy in Thailand, Novo Nordisk Pharma, and Nudge Thailand.

The initiative, titled “Don’t let children become obese,” is part of the Bangkok: City for Better Health policy. The programme aims to improve long-term urban health by encouraging healthier environments, lifestyles, and public policies for people of all ages.

As part of the project, a new health curriculum will be developed and introduced in schools across Bangkok to raise awareness and provide knowledge about childhood obesity.

Teachers are expected to play a key role in the programme, as they are encouraged to lead by example while also taking care of their own health. The BMA will collect data before and after the curriculum is implemented to measure its effectiveness.

Chadchart stressed that the project is focused on achieving real and measurable results, even though changes may not be visible within a short period.

“Childhood obesity is a major issue today. Children are the adults of the future. In Bangkok, around 50% of adults are obese, while the rate among children is likely to be over 20%. Children are an important resource for the city’s future. If they are healthy and confident, they will grow into good citizens and help build better Bangkok.” he said.

The event drew attention online not only for the project itself, but also for the image displayed behind the podium during Chadchart’s speech.

The photo showed two chubby young boys, who were later revealed to be Chadchart and his twin brother, Chanchai Sittipunt, during their childhood. The image quickly attracted reactions from Thai netizens. Comments included…

“The chubby kids in the background are so cute!”

“What a great example, an overweight boy who grew up to become Bangkok governor.”

“You weren’t obese, you were just storing energy to work for Bangkok later.”

“Who is Chadchart, and who is Chanchai?”

“Did you ask your twin brother for permission first?”

Several parents also welcomed the project, saying they hoped it would encourage healthier eating habits and lifestyles for children in Bangkok schools.

The Education Department will pilot the curriculum in selected BMA schools, with 21 schools in the trial group and 19 schools in the control group. The programme is expected to expand to all 437 BMA schools by the 2027 fiscal year.