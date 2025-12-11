Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 11, 2025, 10:26 AM
110 1 minute read
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger
Photo by Mac99 via Canva

Phuket issued a warning for flash floods and landslides as heavy to very heavy rain is forecast across southern Thailand from December 11 to 16.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced that intense rainfall is expected throughout the South, prompting Phuket to order all relevant agencies to remain on full alert for floods, flash floods, landslides, and strong waves along the coast.

The DDPM’s central office is coordinating with the Meteorological Department to closely monitor weather developments. Phuket’s Provincial DDPM instructed district units, local emergency centres, and related agencies to speed up readiness measures to minimise risks.

District officials were told to monitor rainfall levels, weather data, and high-risk areas, especially hillside locations or water-soaked soil that could trigger landslides or sudden flooding. Immediate warnings must be issued if reservoirs reach more than 80% of their storage capacity.

Local authorities have also been ordered to keep a close watch on hazardous zones, particularly natural tourist sites. They must issue warnings and close these areas immediately if heavy rain creates unsafe conditions.

Landslide alert
Photo by TEERASAK AINKEAW via Canva

In the event of flooding, existing water pumps must be activated before levels reach critical points, and additional pumps will be installed to improve drainage capacity. Officials will also check water colour and turbidity as part of landslide-risk surveillance.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates from government agencies and comply with any warnings issued by local authorities. People are reminded to avoid electrical risks during floods and to follow swimming bans at beaches with dangerous conditions.

Related Articles

Boat operators and fishermen are urged to navigate carefully, with the possibility of a full ban on boats leaving shore if weather conditions worsen.

Beach red flag warning
Photo by Milada Vigerova via Canva

Residents can report emergencies or request assistance via the DDPM hotline 1784, by calling 076-510098, or through Line ID @1784DDPM.

According to today’s weather update for December 11, the upper regions of Thailand will see cooler mornings with light fog, slightly warmer daytime temperatures, and isolated rain in parts of the Northeast, Central Region, East, and Bangkok. The eastern region is expected to experience more frequent thunderstorms.

Latest Thailand News
Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

4 seconds ago
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

21 minutes ago
Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

41 minutes ago
2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew | Thaiger Crime News

2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

56 minutes ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

17 hours ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

17 hours ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

18 hours ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

18 hours ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

19 hours ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

19 hours ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

20 hours ago
Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex

20 hours ago
Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

21 hours ago
‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight

23 hours ago
Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation

23 hours ago
Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort

24 hours ago
Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash

1 day ago
Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

1 day ago
5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia

1 day ago
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

2 days ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts

2 days ago
Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

2 days ago
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

2 days ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

2 days ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 11, 2025, 10:26 AM
110 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.