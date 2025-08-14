Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

A man causing a disturbance at Chumphon railway station due to intoxication was apprehended by police, revealing he was wanted for assault leading to death in Krabi. The incident occurred at 3.30pm yesterday, August 13, when a public report led the Chumphon Provincial Police to intervene.

Upon arrival, Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphon Chatpoom from the Mueang Chumphon Police Station and his team found a 47 year old man, Prasert Boonphuem, in a state of inebriation. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, with a black jacket draped over his shoulder, long jeans, and carrying a black backpack and a red plastic bag.

He was seated on the stairs leading to the platform, loudly causing a scene. Police detained him and took him to the Chumphon police station to calm down.

During the transfer to the station, Police Colonel Thongchai Nuijaroen, Deputy Commander of Chumphon Province, informed the team about an arrest warrant from Krabi Provincial Court, number 479/2568, dated August 13.

The warrant charged Prasert Boonphuem with assault leading to death. Upon realising the person under their custody was the same as the suspect in the warrant, the police arrested him, presented the warrant, and read it to him.

Prasert admitted his identity as per the warrant and confirmed he had not been previously apprehended under this charge, reported KhaoSod.

The police then transported him to the Mueang Chumphon Police Station’s investigation centre for arrest documentation and profiling. Subsequently, he was handed over to the Ao Luek Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a drunken man armed with a firearm disrupted a housewarming party in Buriram on July 6, injuring one attendee and threatening local security personnel.

The incident occurred around 3pm in Ban Jan village, Nong Teng subdistrict, Krasang district. Witnesses reported that the man arrived uninvited, fired a shot into the air, and attacked several people.