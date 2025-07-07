Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party

Police identify suspect after man fired shots, attacked a local, threatened security staff

Ryan Turner1 hour ago
Screenshot from a video, the suspect is seen shirtless in the background, kicking an officer | Photo via KhaoSod

A drunk man armed with a gun caused a disturbance at a housewarming ceremony in Buriram yesterday, July 6, injuring one person and threatening local security officers.

The incident took place at around 3pm in Ban Jan village, Nong Teng subdistrict, Krasang district. Witnesses said the man arrived uninvited, fired a shot into the air, and later assaulted several people.

Video clips shared on social media showed the suspect, shirtless and holding a gun, confronting the village security team. He was seen kicking one officer and pointing the weapon at another while shouting threats.

An injured bystander, 40 year old Kraisorn, said he tried to intervene when the man began acting aggressively in front of the house but was attacked, sustaining a head injury.

He explained that the suspect, who was heavily intoxicated, fired a shot into the air in a nearby field.

When Kraisorn approached and politely asked him to calm down, the man initially agreed, but as Kraisorn turned to leave, he was struck on the head with a hard object and later required eight stitches.

An injured bystander | Photo via KhaoSod

The suspect then drove to confront the security officers, demanding to know who was recording the video. Witnesses reported that he also threatened bystanders.

“If anyone filmed me, you’re dead.”

The homeowner’s uncle, 54 year old Khrongsak, said no one had invited the man, and his nephew did not know how he arrived at the housewarming event.

Sergeant Major Kowit Mongkol from the Nong Teng Municipality Disaster Prevention Office said the suspect retrieved a knife and a handgun from his vehicle before firing shots into the air.

Police have identified the suspect as 34 year old, Sitthichai, also known as Saem.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Detrapee Lalee, an investigator with Krasang Police Station, confirmed that an arrest warrant is being prepared, as reported by KhaoSod.

Ryan Turner1 hour ago
