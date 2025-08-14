Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

Criminals exploit rising waters to raid residences

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A series of burglaries took place in Samut Prakan province, targeting homes during high tides, where thieves stole valuables worth over 4 million baht.

The incidents occurred in the Baan Sakhla community of Phra Samut Chedi district yesterday, August 13, with investigations led by Police Lieutenant Sarawut Soemklin.

The first burglary involved a 38 year old antique dealer, Sarayuth. His elevated wooden house was broken into, with muddy footprints found under the house and on the stairs. Intruders forced the door lock using a screwdriver, scattering belongings and taking watches, old coins, banknotes, and religious amulets valued at over 50,000 baht (US$1,545).

Sarayuth explained that the house is seldom occupied due to his business in Phra Pradaeng. When his sister visited to retrieve a watch, she discovered the damage and missing items.

It is suspected that the thieves used a boat to approach the house during high tide and stole the items, even consuming two bottles of water and using the fan and air conditioner inside.

The second incident involved an 85 year old twin, Phayao, whose three-story wooden house was targeted. Thieves entered through the back door, stealing items from the second and third floors.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

They took two five-inch Luang Por Toh Buddha statues, a medium-sized safe, over 100 antique coins, six CCTV cameras, two sets of silver betel nut sets, more than 20 gold rings, and 30 religious amulets, totaling over 40,000 baht (US$1,240).

Related Articles

Phayao mentioned that she and her twin sister had been staying with a niece for medical convenience and returned to find their home burgled, including the loss of the CCTV cameras.

The third house was previously owned by a former university lecturer. Thieves stole 30 baht weight of gold ornaments, diamond jewellery, cash, coins, banknotes, and religious amulets, with a total value exceeding 3 million baht (US$92,820), reported KhaoSod.

Police suspect that the burglars are local, familiar with the residents’ routines, and they likely used a boat as transport during the high tide. Police are continuing investigations to apprehend the suspects.

