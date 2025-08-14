Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

A Thai lottery vendor in the Isaan province of Udon Thani lost 51 tickets to a man who used a fake money transfer slip to pay for the tickets yesterday, August 13.

The female owner of a lottery stall outside a fresh food market in Udon Thani filed a theft complaint at Nong Wua So Police Station yesterday afternoon. She also handed over CCTV footage of the suspect as evidence.

In the footage, the suspect was seen wearing a black and yellow jacket, black trousers, and a white face mask, which concealed his identity. He walked quickly towards the lottery stall and immediately began selecting tickets.

The owner, Boonmee Bootpho, told Channel 8 that the man asked her to help find specific numbers he wanted, and she agreed. She said he initially selected 40 tickets, then requested 10 more, and she even gave him one additional ticket for free.

The total cost came to 5,000 baht, at 100 baht per ticket. The suspect said he would pay via a mobile banking application, scanned the QR code at the stall, and showed Boonmee a transfer slip. Boonmee then called her daughter to check the account balance after the man left.

Unfortunately, the 5,000 baht never appeared in the account. Realising she was scammed, Boonmee asked her daughter to report the incident to the police. Officers are now working to identify the suspect.

Boonmee and her daughter remained hopeful, suggesting the man may not have intended to steal the tickets but could have forgotten to press the confirmation button in the app.

Boonmee’s daughter told Channel 8 she spoke to the suspect. She urged him to either return the tickets or come back to pay in full, promising to drop the case if he complied. Otherwise, she said, she would pursue legal action to the fullest extent.

In a similar case, an Indian man was arrested in Pattaya for using a fake money transfer slip to pay for food and drink worth nearly 90,000 baht at a nightclub on Pattaya’s Walking Street.

The man claimed it was his first time committing such an offence, but police were not convinced. Officers said they would investigate his criminal history further and urged any business operators who suspected him of similar acts to lodge a complaint.