Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

Officers in Phuket arrested a suspected drug dealer during a late-night raid as part of a new 120-day crackdown on narcotics and organised crime.

Phuket has launched a hardline law enforcement campaign dubbed Phuket 120 Days Nonstop, aimed at stamping out crime, drugs, and vice across the province. The operation, part of a wider Ministry of Interior policy, is focused on restoring social order and cracking down on so-called influential figures involved in illicit activity.

At around 1am yesterday, November 12, officials in Thalang district executed one of the first arrests under the initiative. The operation was led by Governor Saransak Srikrueanet, alongside Deputy Governor Suwit Phansengiam, Permanent Secretary Thiraphong Chuaychu, and Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkul, with support from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and members of the 3rd Thalang District Volunteer Defence Corps.

During a coordinated raid in Thepkasattri subdistrict, police arrested a minor drug dealer, seizing 30 methamphetamine pills, 1.65 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), and a mobile phone.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including:

Possession and attempted sale of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine and Ice), a criminal act that contributes to illegal public distribution. Illegal use of Category 1 narcotics. Driving while under the influence of methamphetamine.

She was handed over to investigators at Thalang Police Station for further legal action, The Phuket News reported.

Officials say this operation is just the beginning, with more raids and arrests expected as part of the 120-day campaign. The goal is to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public safety through consistent and unrelenting law enforcement.

“This operation reflects our commitment to clean up Phuket and suppress the influence of criminal elements in every corner of society.”

The campaign also targets gambling, human trafficking, illegal vice activities, and broader organised crime, sending a strong message that lawbreakers will be met with zero tolerance.

As the High Season approaches, officials hope the campaign will not only improve safety for locals but also boost confidence among tourists and international visitors.