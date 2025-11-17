Police investigate death of elderly man after suspected drug use at sexual gathering

A 70 year old man was found dead on November 16 at a residence in Lopburi province, following a reported gathering involving drug use and sexual activity. Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

Officers from Mueang Lop Buri Police Station responded to a call at 10.28pm and found the man lying unresponsive and unclothed on a sofa in the living room. No signs of physical assault were found, apart from insect bites. Police estimated he had been deceased for three to four hours before their arrival.

According to police, the 52 year old homeowner admitted to inviting the man from Ayutthaya to his residence, along with another 38 year old male. He stated that all three used illicit substances during the encounter.

After falling asleep, the two men reportedly engaged in further activity the following morning and later discovered the elderly man had passed away.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage at the property, which appeared to support the homeowner’s initial statement. Items found at the scene included crystal methamphetamine, syringes, drug-related equipment, and used condoms.

According to a report on Hone Krasae, investigators noted inconsistencies in the testimonies provided by both men.

The body was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a detailed autopsy. The case remains under investigation.

In a separate case in July, a 76 year old man died at a hotel in Surat Thani during a similar incident involving consensual activity. An autopsy was conducted following that event as well.