Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

Family claims school ignored warnings about dangerous equipment

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 1:17 PM
104 1 minute read
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A five year old boy in Northeast Thailand died after being electrocuted while playing on a school swing, prompting questions over campus safety.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 4, at a school in Non Suwan district, Buriram province, while the child was playing in the school’s outdoor playground during school hours.

Relatives have identified the victim as Atsawin, a kindergarten 2 student who had only been attending the school for two days. His body was brought back to his village in Thung Chang Han subdistrict for religious rites.

According to his grandfather, 60 year old Khampan, who had been caring for the child while his parents worked in another province, the boy was playing as usual when the tragedy struck.

“He wasn’t being naughty or misbehaving. He was doing what the school asked, just playing with toys.”

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | News by Thaiger

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The boy’s aunt, 44 year old Thansanee said the family was devastated.

“When I arrived, I found him lying motionless on the swing. The other children had already gone inside, and the teacher only checked later.”

The school attempted to revive him with CPR before rushing him to Non Suwan Hospital, but it was too late. Doctors confirmed he had no pulse and had died from electrocution.

The playground is located next to an old, uncovered streetlight pole, where two exposed breakers sit in a rusted metal box. Locals say the pole has posed a danger for years.

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | News by Thaiger

Relatives allege that previous electrocutions had occurred during events such as sports competitions, but the school failed to fix the problem.

“I reported it before, but nothing was done. Now my own grandchild has died because of it.”

She also claimed that after the incident, school staff asked the family not to speak publicly, fearing damage to the school’s reputation, reported KhaoSod.

The family refused and filed a complaint with the Pavena Foundation.

School director Prasit said the school had helped by arranging accident insurance and claimed no prior reports had been made.

“No one has ever reported it.”

The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed concerns about unsafe infrastructure at rural schools, as police begin an investigation into the exact cause of the electrical leakage.

Latest Thailand News
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

15 seconds ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

20 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

27 minutes ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

2 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

2 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

2 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

2 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

2 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

3 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

3 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

3 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

3 hours ago
Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

3 hours ago
Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

4 hours ago
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

4 hours ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

7 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

20 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

21 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

21 hours ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

22 hours ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

22 hours ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

22 hours ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

23 hours ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

23 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 1:17 PM
104 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.