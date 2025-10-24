SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

The SRT is intensifying its efforts to reclaim state land in Buriram, filing fresh lawsuits to evict alleged trespassers from 15 plots in the Khao Kradong area. The move follows earlier legal action launched on October 14 against landholders occupying several plots for commercial use.

The latest round of lawsuits, submitted to the Buriram Provincial Court today, October 24, targets land plots numbered 600, 601, 602, 1095, 1096, 2767, 2869, 3188, 3195, 3863, 8626, 8662, 8811, 9235, and 25091. These cases focus on individuals and entities in possession of substantial land holdings.

Previously, on October 17, the SRT had initiated legal action against other large-scale occupiers, citing plots including 3477, 24091, 3476, 3742, and others.

According to SRT representatives, a Supreme Court ruling (case numbers 842-876/2017) and the Court of Appeal Region 3 both supported an earlier decision by the Buriram Provincial Court to revoke land use certificates (Nor Sor 3) for 35 residents across Samet and Isaan subdistricts in Mueang district.

On October 21, the SRT worked with the Office of Rights Protection and Legal Assistance and the Buriram Provincial Legal Execution Office to hold mediation talks with affected residents. Meanwhile, SRT Asset Co., Ltd., a subsidiary managing the organisation’s land, is drafting lease contracts for those eligible to remain.

The SRT maintains that all contested land falls under its jurisdiction and insists legal action is the most transparent and fair method to resolve ongoing disputes. It also aims to clear up public misconceptions about land ownership in the area, reported KhaoSod.

“These proceedings are meant to protect public assets and ensure proper use of state land,” an SRT spokesperson said.

The rail authority said it is determined to defend its rights and pursue appropriate legal remedies where needed, while continuing to work with agencies to provide fair outcomes for residents involved in the dispute.