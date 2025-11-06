Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

New design promises cleaner, longer-lasting cash with cutting-edge security features

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 1:10 PM
74 1 minute read
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger
Photo via Bank of Thailand

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is set to introduce new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes, which will officially enter circulation on November 21.

BOT Governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, said the new banknotes, made from a special polymer material, are more durable and resistant to moisture and dirt. The change aims to keep banknotes cleaner, longer-lasting, and more environmentally friendly.

The release of the new banknotes follows the launch of the polymer 20 baht note. The polymer notes have an average lifespan of up to eight years, around four times longer than paper notes.

This improvement has helped reduce the production of replacement notes by at least 350 million pieces per year, cutting both costs and environmental impact.

Thai new 50 baht banknotes
Photo via Bank of Thailand

The new banknotes retain the overall design of the current paper versions but feature enhanced anti-counterfeiting technology. Key features include:

  • Transparent window: A clear area visible from both sides, with raised print showing the denomination.
  • Colour-shifting ink: The colour changes when the note is tilted.
  • Braille symbols and tactile lines: Raised markings along the edges help visually impaired users identify denominations easily.

The public can withdraw the new polymer banknotes from commercial banks and specialised financial institutions nationwide. The 100 baht notes will also be available via ATMs and CDMs. The new notes are expected to be compatible with most vending machines, while existing paper notes remain valid for everyday use.

New 100 baht bills Thailand
Photo via Bank of Thailand

In a related report, the Ministry of Finance announced the issue of a special commemorative 100 baht banknote to mark its 150th anniversary, which was released on April 14.

Related Articles

In 2018, the new design of Thailand’s 1,000 baht banknote won the Best New Banknote Award at the High Security Printing Asia 2018 international conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The note earned the award for its unique printing technology, optically variable magnetic ink (OVMI), which created three-dimensional moving patterns and shifting colours, a first for Thai currency.

Latest Thailand News
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

18 seconds ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

8 minutes ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

1 hour ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

2 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

2 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

2 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

2 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

2 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

3 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

3 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

3 hours ago
Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

3 hours ago
Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

3 hours ago
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

3 hours ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

6 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

20 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

20 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

21 hours ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

21 hours ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

22 hours ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

22 hours ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

22 hours ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

22 hours ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

23 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 1:10 PM
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.