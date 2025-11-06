Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is set to introduce new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes, which will officially enter circulation on November 21.

BOT Governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, said the new banknotes, made from a special polymer material, are more durable and resistant to moisture and dirt. The change aims to keep banknotes cleaner, longer-lasting, and more environmentally friendly.

The release of the new banknotes follows the launch of the polymer 20 baht note. The polymer notes have an average lifespan of up to eight years, around four times longer than paper notes.

This improvement has helped reduce the production of replacement notes by at least 350 million pieces per year, cutting both costs and environmental impact.

The new banknotes retain the overall design of the current paper versions but feature enhanced anti-counterfeiting technology. Key features include:

Transparent window: A clear area visible from both sides, with raised print showing the denomination.

A clear area visible from both sides, with raised print showing the denomination. Colour-shifting ink: The colour changes when the note is tilted.

The colour changes when the note is tilted. Braille symbols and tactile lines: Raised markings along the edges help visually impaired users identify denominations easily.

The public can withdraw the new polymer banknotes from commercial banks and specialised financial institutions nationwide. The 100 baht notes will also be available via ATMs and CDMs. The new notes are expected to be compatible with most vending machines, while existing paper notes remain valid for everyday use.

In a related report, the Ministry of Finance announced the issue of a special commemorative 100 baht banknote to mark its 150th anniversary, which was released on April 14.

In 2018, the new design of Thailand’s 1,000 baht banknote won the Best New Banknote Award at the High Security Printing Asia 2018 international conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The note earned the award for its unique printing technology, optically variable magnetic ink (OVMI), which created three-dimensional moving patterns and shifting colours, a first for Thai currency.