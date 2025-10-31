Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home

Grandfather rescues grandson as family animal turns aggressive due to hunger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 12:58 PM
73 1 minute read
Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

A seven year old Thai boy was rushed to the hospital after a buffalo attacked him at a pen outside his family home in the Isaan province of Buriram yesterday, October 30.

The boy’s grandfather, 60 year old Somphong, took his grandson, Stamp, to the hospital at around 6am. The boy reportedly sustained injuries to his face and head after being attacked by a family buffalo named Thong.

The two year old buffalo was reportedly familiar with the boy and had never attacked anyone in the family before.

Doctors confirmed the boy is safe. X-rays showed no brain injury, but he will remain under close observation for another night.

Somphong explained the incident to Ban Mueang news agency. He said he keeps three buffaloes, and his grandson often plays with them, especially Thong, who has been raised at the house since birth. The boy would hug, kiss, or tease the buffalo, as the pen is located right next to the home.

Hungry buffalo attacks boy
Photo via DailyNews

On the morning of the incident, Somphong was preparing grass for the buffalo. His grandson, having no one to play with, entered the pen as usual.

Shortly afterwards, Somphong heard a scream and found his grandson thrown against the pen fence. He immediately pulled the boy out and took him to the hospital.

Related Articles

Somphong believes Thong may have been hungry and irritated when the boy teased him. He urged other parents to be cautious.

“Even familiar animals can become angry or accidentally hurt someone.”

Thai boy attacked by buffalo in Buriram
Photo via DailyNews

Another buffalo attack was reported in Chiang Mai in September. In that case, a buffalo, believed to have escaped from a slaughterhouse in Chang Klan district, ran into a residential area and attacked two locals and a rescuer.

The first victim suffered a broken arm and leg, while another sustained a broken leg. The condition of the injured rescuer was not reported.

The buffalo was later found dead in the community. Some news agencies reported it was struck by a passing car, while others stated it was shot by the owner of the slaughterhouse.

Boy attacked while playing with buffalo at home
Photo via DailyNews

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.