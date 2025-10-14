Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram

Footage prompts investigation into contractor’s handling of power bill warnings

Ryan Turner
October 14, 2025
Screenshot from a video footage of a contractor discarding electricity bill warnings in the trash | Photo via KhaoSod

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) in Buriram is investigating the actions of a contractor after video clips surfaced showing a worker printing electricity bill warnings and discarding them in the trash instead of delivering them to residents.

The footage, secretly recorded by locals in Prakhon Chai district, shows a man believed to be a PEA employee riding a motorbike and stopping at individual houses to scan electricity meters and print warning slips. Instead of placing the slips at the designated spots outside each home, he was seen throwing them into nearby rubbish bins.

Residents feared the behaviour could be linked to fraud or potential disconnection scams. KhaoSod reported that many were worried that if households were unaware of unpaid electricity bills, their meters could be removed, forcing them to pay reconnection fees.

Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram | News by Thaiger
The discarded electricity bill warnings | Photo via KhaoSod

In response, Krit Narattakit, manager of the PEA’s Prakhon Chai branch, visited the area to investigate and collected the video evidence from residents. He clarified the three-step billing and enforcement process used by the PEA, which is often carried out by external contractors hired by each branch.

According to Krit, the process includes:

  1. Reading meters and issuing bills, which are placed at designated locations outside homes.
  2. Issuing payment reminders if bills are overdue. These are generated after re-checking the meter and must be paid within seven days.
  3. Disconnecting power by removing the electricity meter if payment is not made within the warning period.

All three steps are typically handled by contractors, many of whom are former or current PEA staff operating their own companies. These contractors are often familiar with internal procedures, particularly those related to invoicing and reimbursement.

The Prakhon Chai PEA office has collected evidence and is conducting a formal investigation. If the worker is found to have acted intentionally, further disciplinary or legal action will be taken according to PEA protocols.

