Top 5 cafes in Pattaya

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Looking for the best places to eat in Pattaya? Or are you looking for a nice cafe to bring your laptop out and work? You’re in the right place! Pattaya is known for its beautiful beaches, energetic nightlife, and lively cafe scene! Whether you’re visiting the city with your family, your partner, or you’re on a business trip; the city offers endless entertainment, fun, and food. Here, we’ve listed our top cafes in Pattaya to sample exquisite meals, taste amazing coffee, and relax.

Best Cafes in Pattaya for 2021

1. Jasmin’s Café

Located on Pattaya Klang Road, around a hundred metres from Beach Road, Jasmin’s Café is a great place to escape the busy beach. This cosy cafe is amazingly small, with just around six tables available. The seating space might be limited, but the menu is quite extensive. You can enjoy some delicious Thai and western dishes, along with tasteful coffees, smoothies and shakes. One of the best dishes you definitely have to try is Tom Yum Goong, a delicious shrimp, veggie, lemongrass, and noodle soup. Their Thai fried rice is also a must-try. Stop in for a quick breakfast, or better yet, come by any time of day because the cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Opening hours: Open daily from 8:30 AM to 9:30 PM.

Address: 137 หมู่ที่ 9 Central Pattaya Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Jasmin's Cafe

Photo via Jasmin’s Café

2. Bake n’ Brew

Bake n’ Brew is one of the busiest coffee shops and bakeries in Pattaya. Whether you’re looking for something sweet to eat, a cup of delicious coffee, or amazing Thai food, this cafe has it all. Their menu consists of a wide selection of food, from desserts to European and Asian dishes. The award-winning coffee blend is simply fantastic. Make sure to try the lemon cheesecake and spaghetti alla carbonara when you’re here. In addition, the cafe also offers some amazing vegetarian and vegan options. With tasty food, great coffee, mouthwatering desserts, and pleasant ambiance, Bake n’ Brew is the perfect place to hang out with friends and family or simply chill out with a good book.

Opening hours: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Address: 9 373/13 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Bake n' Brew

Photo via Bake n’ Brew

3. Cabbages & Condoms

Cabbages & Condoms is a lovely restaurant by the sea. The name and décor of the restaurant are focused on creating awareness about HIV and its prevention in Thailand. Designed with a garden concept with spectacular sea views, this restaurant is very beautiful, perfect for couples romantic dinner. The menu consists of tasty seafood, Thai, Asian, and European cuisines. They also have vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes. Their deep-fried crab balls, deep-fried shrimp cakes, chicken with basil, and deep-fried crab balls are not to be missed. In addition to the excellent food, they also offer some fantastic cocktails. The view is beautiful at any time of day. However, if you want to get the most stunning views, make sure to come around sunset time.

Opening hours: Open from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 366 11 หมู่ที่ 12 Phra Tamnak, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Cabbages & Condoms - best cafes in Pattaya

Photo via Cabbages & Condoms

4. The Coffee Club

Whether you need brunch, lunch, or dinner, The Coffee Club can always be an option. This cafe serves top quality food from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The menu ranges from starters, gourmet wraps, open grills to light meals. In addition, you can also enjoy a delicious all-day breakfast menu. The barista is well-trained, so you can be sure to taste some of the best coffee in the City. With modern décor and a welcoming atmosphere, this cafe is a good option to hang out with family and friends after shopping at the mall. There are various branches of The Coffee Club in Pattaya, but the Royal Garden Plaza branch is possibly the most popular.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Address: The Royal Garden Plaza, 218 Moo 10, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

The Coffee Club

Photo via The Coffee Club

5. Reader’s Cafe

Reader’s Cafe is possibly the cosiest and most stylish cafe in Pattaya. It’s located in the Kasetin area, attached to an equally nice guesthouse. If you’re a book lover, you’ll certainly love this place. Almost every part of the walls is lined with shelves full of books, which you can read while enjoying the tasty food options. It’s also a great place if you need a spot to work outside of your house or your office. The menu features all-day breakfast, brunch, lunch, and even dinner. You can choose between Thai, Asian, and even European cuisine. A great selection of drinks, from teas and coffees to smoothies and mocktails, is also available. In addition to books and great food, the cafe also has interesting handcrafted ornaments, such as tuk-tuks, sewing machines, and motorbikes.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Address: 247, 27-28 Pattaya 3rd Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Reader's Cafe - best cafes in Pattaya

Photo via Reader’s Cafe

There are plenty more cafes in Pattaya, but these five are high on our list right now. They offer both great food and ambience, with aesthetically appealing plating and décor. Therefore, make sure they’re on top of your list too!

If you’re looking for more cool places to hang out and indulge in delightful food in Pattaya, read our article on the top 5 bars and top 5 steakhouses in Pattaya.

 

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Trending