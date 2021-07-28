Best of
The best steakhouses in Pattaya serving juicy steak
Whether you prefer Wagyu or T-bone, medium well or medium-rare, steaks are incredibly delicious when cooked properly. Fortunately, Pattaya has plenty to offer for any meat-eater out there. The city is dotted with great steakhouses offering tender and juicy steaks, with sides and sauces to complete the platter. So, if you’re craving some delicious steaks, here are the 5 top steakhouses in Pattaya you shouldn’t miss.
Best Steakhouses in Pattaya
1. Patrick’s Steakhouse
Patrick’s Steakhouse is one of the most well-established steakhouses in Pattaya. Located in Central Shopping Arcade, the restaurant has an indoor dining area and a roofed outdoor terrace. The calm environment is perfect for any occasion. On top of that, the menu is extensive, emphasizing authentic Belgian and French cuisine. The steaks here are made with high-quality beef from Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The skilled chefs will prepare the steaks to your taste and serve them with delicious sauces. Their desserts are worth trying as well, especially the Belgium waffles. In addition, there’s a great selection of local and Belgium beers, as well as an extensive wine list.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Address: 216/51-52 Moo 10, Central Shopping Arcade, Pattaya 2nd Road, Pattaya, Chonburi 20260.
2. Beefeater Steakhouse
Beefeater Steakhouse is a pub-style restaurant that has been open since 2004. It’s possibly one of the most popular restaurants in Pattaya, offering up a wide range of dishes in their menu to cater to the masses, including Scandinavian, Thai, Mexican, and more. However, their speciality is obvious: steaks. The restaurant is one of the go-to places for meat-lovers who crave the finest steaks in the city. All of the steaks are imported from Australia and are cooked to perfection by expert chefs. If you can’t choose what to order, make sure to come on Sunday for their value-for-money Sunday Buffet.
Opening hours:
Monday – Friday from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM;
Saturday Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM.
Address: 216/30-31 Soi Diana Inn, Pattayasaisong Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri.
3. Steak & Co
Situated at Pattaya 3rd Road, Steak & Co is a lovely steakhouse with a classy atmosphere. What makes this steakhouse unique is that it offers Wagyu steak, which is something that isn’t offered by most other steakhouses in the city. Made by skilled chefs, the steaks will delight your taste buds. Besides steaks, they also provide a great selection of other dishes, such as lobster bisque and mussels. Classic and contemporary cocktails, as well as beers and wines, are available as well. This restaurant is not the most affordable in Pattaya, but it’s an excellent choice for special occasions.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Address: 312 53-54 Soi Lengkee, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.
4. Longhorn Steakhouse
Another well-established steakhouse in Pattaya, Longhorn Steakhouse, is located on 2nd Road opposite Mike Shopping Mall. They offer a wide range of excellent cuts of meat and great quality ingredients. The steaks are imported from New Zealand and Australia, and the top-class chefs will cook them precisely to your taste. Accompanying vegetables, such as grilled tomatoes, are served with steaks to further enhance the flavour. Each dish is a feast for the eyes and mouth, with great presentation and fantastic taste. They also have a great list of wines, so you can be sure to find the perfect pairing with your steak.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
Address: 216/47-48 Pattaya 2nd Rd., Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri.
5. News Steaks & Grill
News Steaks & Grill is well-known for its high-quality and reasonably priced steaks – all served within an elegant, intimate, and welcoming atmosphere. They serve up top-quality steaks imported from Australia and New Zealand. Along with the delicious steaks, their menu also consists of mouth watering pasta, nachos, fajitas, burgers, kebabs, and Thai dishes. The desserts in News Steaks & Grill are also a must-try, especially the ice cream, parfait, and tiramisu. With a kid’s play area inside of the restaurant, it’s a great place to dine for families.
Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
Address: 306/89 Chateau Dale Plaza, Thappraya Rd, Pattaya City, Pattaya Chon Buri, Chon Buri 20150.
If there’s one thing these restaurants have in common, it’s that they offer a good slab of beef cooked to perfection to satisfy your palate and soul. Most of these steakhouses offer delivery services as well, so you can enjoy delicious steaks from the comfort and safety of your own home.
Looking for a place to hang out and have fun in Pattaya? Check out our article on the top 5 bars in Pattaya.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The best steakhouses in Pattaya serving juicy steak
Girls infected with Covid after mother dies at home; public criticises healthcare system
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Health Ministry says all frontline medical workers will get donated Pfizer doses
Study confirms mixing AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines as good as 2 mRNA doses
Officials reluctant to cancel Phuket sandbox, lifeline for desperate locals
Top 5 art museums in Pattaya
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 16,533 new cases
Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery
The Best Bakeries in Bangkok with Delivery
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
5 of the most appealing Phang Nga hotels
“Phuket Sandbox” still on, provincial restrictions set after uptick in Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Boss indictment, Pattaya arrests, bubble burst | July 27
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
- Thailand4 days ago
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
- Business3 days ago
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Provinces: 14,260 new infections, 119 deaths