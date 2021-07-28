The best steakhouses in Pattaya serving juicy steak

Whether you prefer Wagyu or T-bone, medium well or medium-rare, steaks are incredibly delicious when cooked properly. Fortunately, Pattaya has plenty to offer for any meat-eater out there. The city is dotted with great steakhouses offering tender and juicy steaks, with sides and sauces to complete the platter. So, if you’re craving some delicious steaks, here are the 5 top steakhouses in Pattaya you shouldn’t miss.

Best Steakhouses in Pattaya

1. Patrick’s Steakhouse

Patrick’s Steakhouse is one of the most well-established steakhouses in Pattaya. Located in Central Shopping Arcade, the restaurant has an indoor dining area and a roofed outdoor terrace. The calm environment is perfect for any occasion. On top of that, the menu is extensive, emphasizing authentic Belgian and French cuisine. The steaks here are made with high-quality beef from Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The skilled chefs will prepare the steaks to your taste and serve them with delicious sauces. Their desserts are worth trying as well, especially the Belgium waffles. In addition, there’s a great selection of local and Belgium beers, as well as an extensive wine list.

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Address: 216/51-52 Moo 10, Central Shopping Arcade, Pattaya 2nd Road, Pattaya, Chonburi 20260.

2. Beefeater Steakhouse

Beefeater Steakhouse is a pub-style restaurant that has been open since 2004. It’s possibly one of the most popular restaurants in Pattaya, offering up a wide range of dishes in their menu to cater to the masses, including Scandinavian, Thai, Mexican, and more. However, their speciality is obvious: steaks. The restaurant is one of the go-to places for meat-lovers who crave the finest steaks in the city. All of the steaks are imported from Australia and are cooked to perfection by expert chefs. If you can’t choose what to order, make sure to come on Sunday for their value-for-money Sunday Buffet.

Opening hours:

Monday – Friday from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM;

Saturday Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Address: 216/30-31 Soi Diana Inn, Pattayasaisong Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri.

3. Steak & Co

Situated at Pattaya 3rd Road, Steak & Co is a lovely steakhouse with a classy atmosphere. What makes this steakhouse unique is that it offers Wagyu steak, which is something that isn’t offered by most other steakhouses in the city. Made by skilled chefs, the steaks will delight your taste buds. Besides steaks, they also provide a great selection of other dishes, such as lobster bisque and mussels. Classic and contemporary cocktails, as well as beers and wines, are available as well. This restaurant is not the most affordable in Pattaya, but it’s an excellent choice for special occasions.

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Address: 312 53-54 Soi Lengkee, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

4. Longhorn Steakhouse

Another well-established steakhouse in Pattaya, Longhorn Steakhouse, is located on 2nd Road opposite Mike Shopping Mall. They offer a wide range of excellent cuts of meat and great quality ingredients. The steaks are imported from New Zealand and Australia, and the top-class chefs will cook them precisely to your taste. Accompanying vegetables, such as grilled tomatoes, are served with steaks to further enhance the flavour. Each dish is a feast for the eyes and mouth, with great presentation and fantastic taste. They also have a great list of wines, so you can be sure to find the perfect pairing with your steak.

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Address: 216/47-48 Pattaya 2nd Rd., Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri.

5. News Steaks & Grill

News Steaks & Grill is well-known for its high-quality and reasonably priced steaks – all served within an elegant, intimate, and welcoming atmosphere. They serve up top-quality steaks imported from Australia and New Zealand. Along with the delicious steaks, their menu also consists of mouth watering pasta, nachos, fajitas, burgers, kebabs, and Thai dishes. The desserts in News Steaks & Grill are also a must-try, especially the ice cream, parfait, and tiramisu. With a kid’s play area inside of the restaurant, it’s a great place to dine for families.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 306/89 Chateau Dale Plaza, Thappraya Rd, Pattaya City, Pattaya Chon Buri, Chon Buri 20150.

If there’s one thing these restaurants have in common, it’s that they offer a good slab of beef cooked to perfection to satisfy your palate and soul. Most of these steakhouses offer delivery services as well, so you can enjoy delicious steaks from the comfort and safety of your own home.

