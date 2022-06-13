Connect with us

The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022

Cita Catellya

PHOTO: Vikasa Life Cafe

The island of Koh Samui is known for its tropical beaches, but it’s also home to a slew of trendy cafes serving up delectable coffee and food. Thus, cafe hopping is a fun activity to do on the island!

Below, we’ve compiled a list of famous cafes in Samui, offering Thai to healthy cuisine and a variety of coffees.

Top 5 Cafes in Koh Samui for 2022

1. Ad Hoc Beach Cafe

Looking for a fun place to dine, drink, and watch Koh Samui’s famous sunset? Ad Hoc Beach Cafe is a great place to go. The cafe is in an idyllic beachside location on the left-hand side of the road that takes you from Fisherman Village to Big Buddha. It boasts an intimate atmosphere and an elegant dining experience right by the sand.

Ad Hoc Beach Cafe offers a wide range of food on their menu, emphasising Italian/Mediterranean cuisine. Don’t miss out on their Tuna Tartar Salad and Smoked Duck & Hydroponic Rocket Salad, which are both light and tasty. For those who love pasta, the cafe boasts a variety of pasta, such as Spaghetti alle Salsiccia and Orecchiette Apulia. The main course is a must-try as well, which includes Australian Lamb Shoulder, Angus Tenderloin Steak, and more.

There’s also a great selection of cocktails and coffee, including authentic Italian Lavazza coffee. Come at sunset, and you’ll get to sip your favourite drinks while watching the sun go down.

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 2:30 – 21:45.

Address:11/5 Moo 1, Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320.

Best cafe in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Ad Hoc Cafe Koh Samui

2. Vikasa Life Samui Cafe

Vikasa Life Cafe, founded by two European raw chefs, delivers healthy international food. Healthy in Vikasa Life Cafe does not imply bland, as their all-natural meals are bursting with flavor. While the majority of their meals are vegan, they also include raw, dairy-free, gluten-free, and meat options.

The cafe places a premium on quality. As a result, they acquire all of their products locally and prepare their food everyday. The Vikasa Burger with quinoa patty and crunchy sweet potato fries is a must-try. Alternatively, their Mango Magic Salad with seared tuna is a wonderful standout.

Their coffee menu isn’t extensive, but offers favorites like Lattes and Americanos. Their juice and shake menu, on the other hand, is enormous. The distinctive Vikasa Green Juice, made in-house with pineapple, got kola, and ginger, is energizing and vitamin-rich. Most importantly, its setting is spectacular, with some of the best views on Koh Samui. With such beautiful seascapes and wonderful meals, it’s no surprise that this Samui cafe is at the top of our list.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:30 – 21:00.

Address: 211 Bontji Moo 4, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310.

The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Vikasa Life Cafe

3. Eva Cafe

If you prefer a modern and elegant cafe, then the EVA Cafe is perfect for you. Located right in the heart of Koh Samui, the cafe boasts a fantastic setting surrounded by lush greenery.

EVA Cafe has been running for over 40 years. It serves a great food selection, including Thai and Western savours. The menu is varied but constantly changing. If you’re in the mood for something local, the Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai and Chicken Khao Soi are delicious. For something unique, there’s a wide range of dishes offering the perfect blend of Thai and Western tastes, such as the Spaghetti Tomyam Crispy Salmon. Don’t forget to end your meals with delicious desserts like the rich Chocolate Fudge Cake and Blueberry Yoghurt Mousse Cake.

The coffee selection is by no means extensive, but you find all the classics like espresso, americano, and lattes. Cocktails, gin, wine, and beers are available if you’re in the mood for alcoholic drinks. For a cute experience, come here in the afternoon and try the New English garden afternoon tea set!

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00- 20:00.

Address: 13/2 Garden of Eden อาคาร 1 Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140.

The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: EVA Cafe

4. About Cafe

About Cafe is the place to go if you’re seeking for some art to accompany your food. The venue, which was founded by artist Koy, has wacky decor and picture montages of previous visitors. Its beachfront location also makes it a fantastic place to recharge after a day in the sun.

This cafe offers a diverse cuisine at reasonable costs. Homemade yogurts, waffles, pancakes, and breakfast are among the delectable light meals and desserts served. The Banana Pancake, topped with chocolate sauce, is a must-try.

Diners can choose from 11 different beans when it comes to coffee. These include Brazilian, Mocca, and Thai coffee, all of which are roasted in-house. Additionally, mainstays such as Iced-Coffee, Cappuchino, and Espresso’s are available. Alternatively, try one of their teas, shakes, or juices; for a refreshing drink, we recommend the Mixed Fruit Shake. Relax and watch the world go by while sipping a coffee and reading a good book at this Samui Cafe.

Opening hours: Closed every Wednesday, 7:30 – 16:00.

Address: 160/1, Moo1, Ban Maenam, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84330.

The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: About Cafe

5. Sweet Sisters Cafe

Sweet Sisters Cafe is a bit of a hidden gem, but it’s well worth the search. They serve organic and healthful cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They also cater to a variety of diets, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.

For a Thai-style salad with coconut cream sauce, try their Yam Bai Bua Bok. There’s also a wide assortment of hot and cold beverages to choose from. The Passionfruit Mojito Cooler (120 Baht) in particular is delectable, with a subtle balance of sweet and tart. You will not be disappointed if you stop by Sweet Sisters Cafe for a quick snack.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 21:00.

Address: 4170, Tambon Na Mueang, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140.

The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Sweet Sisters Cafe

These Samui cafes have it all, from delectable food to equally delectable drinks. So, if you happen to be on Koh Samui, don’t forget to pay them a visit!

Need more restaurant recommendations in Koh Samui? Check out our article on the best beachfront restaurants in Koh Samui!i cafe

 

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism.

    Trending