Top 8 Things to do in Phuket

Known as the most popular place for travellers in Thailand, Phuket definitely has a multitude of things to do. Here, you can go island hopping or sunbathe at one of the many pristine beaches sprinkling the island. Or, if you are interested in experiencing jungle life, try out a national park. Although Phuket is an island, it is connected to the mainland by a bridge, making excursions that much easier.

To experience local culture, try one of the night markets where you can bargain for a souvenir or indulge in some street food. For those wanting to party, stroll down Bangla Road at night and spend time with the locals. Moreover, an amazing photo op is just a car ride away as the Karon Viewpoint is magnificent.

8 Top Things To Do In Phuket

1. Surin Beach

Surin Beach is one of the best beaches to soak up the rays while doing water sports. Its powdery, white sand gives way to clear and calm waters. There are many activities to do at Surin, however, snorkelling and kayaking are the most popular here. The beach is about 1 kilometre long and is located by Millionaire’s Row on Phuket’s west coast. In addition to enjoying an afternoon at the beach, boutique shops and high-end resorts surround the strip of sand. Thus, Surin is the perfect place for a bit of retail therapy. Address: Choeng Talay, Talang District, 83110 Surin Beach.

2. The Big Buddha

Known as one of the island’s most important landmarks, this huge statue sits on top of Nakkerd Hills. Located between Chalong and Kata, the 45-metre tall buddha can be viewed from as far as Karon Beach and Phuket Town. Moreover, when at the Big Buddha, visitors can get the best 360-degree view of the whole island. But, be prepared as visitors have to drive 6 kilometres up a winding road to arrive at this attraction. The locals call the statue the Phra Puttamingmongkol Akenakkiri Buddha. Built in 2004, the statue’s body is made of concrete and layered with Burmese white jade marble that glistens in the sun. As a whole, taking in this attraction is a must-do for your Phuket adventures. Address: Khao Nakkerd Mountain, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100.

3. Chalong Bay Rum Distillery

The Chalong Bay Rum Distillery is famous worldwide, but its roots were small in the beginning. Founded in 2012, the distillery is like a family-run business. Inside, the venue is filled with large containers storing sugar cane juice and rum. Some say that the convoluted copper steel distilling apparatus is the most important element of the whole process. Perhaps this is why photos aren’t allowed at this location. Address: 14/2 Moo 2, Palai, Soi 2, Chalong, Amphur Muang, Phuket 83130.

4. Karon View Point

Phuket’s Karon Viewpoint is one of the most popular spots on the island. Known for its iconic views of the Kata Noi, Kata Yai, and Karon Beaches, the scenery is magnificent. Located between Nai Harn and Kata Noi beaches, most tour groups will definitely stop here to take in the amazing views. Here, visitors can look out at the Andaman Sea or to the 8 kilometre stretch of sand, making up Phuket’s 3 west coast beaches. The most popular, post-card worthy photos are that of the viewpoint’s northern vista. This is because it definitely highlights the blue sea, white beaches, and the exotic island of Koh Pu. Although there is plenty of parking available at the viewpoint, many choose to park at the roadside when the area becomes more crowded. Here, you’ll also find a snack and drink vendors, with a large gazebo to sit at and enjoy the view under the shade. Address: 4233 Karon, Muang, Phuket 83100.

5. Phuket Town Weekend Night Market

Phuket Weekend Market is definitely something to experience when visiting. Hosting a variety of live animals, souvenirs, local food, and secondhand goods, it’s a bargain shopper’s dream. Located just outside of Phuket Town, along the Chao Fa West Road, it is best accessible by car. Locally known as Naka Market, Talad Tai Rot, or Chaofa Variety Weekend Market, this is the single largest night market on the island. Divided into 2 sections, 1 part of the market is covered, while the other is open. Much like Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market, this market, although smaller, offers anything and everything. If you are looking for a steal on electronic goods, or a cool t-shirt, this is the place for you.

Address: 7 Wirat Hong Yok Rd, Phuket Town, Muang, Phuket 83000.

6. Bangla Road

Known mostly as Bangla Walking Street, this rather infamous road is considered the heart of Phuket's nightlife. Upon walking down the street, beer bars, live music bars, go-go bars will light up the dark, with plenty of entertainment to be had. However, since Covid-19 hit, some of the road is temporarily closed to visitors. Regardless of its status, this is one part of Phuket that offers a bit of fun and people watching. Finally, venturing down smaller streets off the main road will get you cheaper beers and more of a local crowd. However, be prepared to be approached by friendly females looking for a companion. Address: Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150.



7. Phuket Elephant Sanctuary

The Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is definitely a must-see experience for animal lovers. Bordering the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, one can visit both sites over 1 or 2 days. The sanctuary allows visitors to see elephants rescued from hard labour, providing a heartwarming experience. Additionally, the price one pays to see the elephants helps to support future elephant rescues. As Phuket's first ethical elephant establishment, it is clearly a delight to see these large mammals returning to their natural habitats. Here, elephants can be free, without the risk of handlers reprimanding them. Visitors can take part in socialising with these giant beauties while feeding them delicious treats and watching them take a dip in their natural pool. Address: 100, Moo 2, Paklok, Thalang, 83110.

8. Aquaria Phuket

Fun for the whole family, this aquarium is a great way to escape the heat and learn about Thailand’s marine life. Located inside Central Mall, the aquarium also features an outdoor exhibit full of reptiles and birds. Visitors can take advantage of the photo op that employees give them, with options to buy a cool photo of yourself in the gift shop.

From reef sharks to large marine turtles, a trip to the aquarium is time well spent. In addition to seeing marine life, the creators of this aquarium made the effort to make it look aesthetically pleasing. For the more adventurous types, taking a small boat ride around the aquarium will let you get up close and personal with sharks and fish. Seeing the aquarium is a fun and relaxing trip, where visitors can check out the mall along with it!

Address: 199 Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000. Phuket is definitely a place to see. A simple Google search will show you that spending a few days here may not be enough. From animal tourism to local food markets, the island has everything a traveller could ever dream of, including, world-class excursions to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Lastly, visitors should pack a bag and their sun cream as Thailand is hot! Experience the wild side of Phuket, both with a trip to Bangla Road or to the ethical elephant sanctuary. Here, no matter what your travel plans include, a trip to this part of Thailand will undoubtedly provide unique memories for a lifetime.

