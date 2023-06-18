Violent attacks in southern Thailand leave one dead, two injured

Picture courtesy of ข่าวเด่นแดนใต้ Facebook

Separate incidents of violent attacks occurred yesterday in Thailand’s southern provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat, resulting in one death and two injuries. Armed gunmen targeted a police operations base in Muang district, Pattani province, while a pickup truck carrying villagers was ambushed in Narathiwat province.

The attack on the police base in Pattani took place at around 7am in Ban Khlong Maning, when insurgents launched a gunfire assault using various weapons. Police officers at the base retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire before the attackers withdrew. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in this incident. As a result of the attack, heightened security measures were implemented at road checkpoints, with increased scrutiny of vehicles passing through, reported Bangkok Post.

In a separate incident, occurring around 5pm in Narathiwat province, a group of armed men ambushed a pickup truck carrying four villagers as they returned from hunting in a forest near Ban Hulu Kunung, in Tambon Dusongso, Chanae district. One villager was killed and two others were injured in the attack, with the injured later being admitted to Chanae Hospital for treatment. The fourth villager, Noppadol Damsakul, who emerged unscathed, reported the incident to a ranger company in Tambon Dusongyo.

Local authorities are currently investigating the connections between the two incidents and whether the attack on the pickup truck is related to the ongoing southern insurgency.

A week ago, another attack on a railway checkpoint in Pattani province left a 22 year old officer dead, as unidentified assailants believed to be separatist militants, fired shots and stole a gun. Security forces are now hunting for the perpetrators along their escape routes.

On the evening of June 10, a group of armed suspects, dressed like Va’ah members, attacked a railway checkpoint in Pattani’s Kok Pho district, resulting in the death of Sub Lieutenant Phichak Buakaew, 22 years old, from the 13th Rapid Deployment Company. The attackers fled the scene with one of the officer’s guns. To read more click HERE