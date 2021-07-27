Best of
Top 5 bars in Pattaya
Famed for its vibrant nightlife, visiting a bar or two while you’re in Pattaya is an absolute must. From beachfront sun loungers to hipster hangouts and sports bars, Pattaya has it all. Whether you sip or gulp, prefer home-brewed beers or top-class mixology, there’s something for every night owl ready to enjoy a glass or two of alcoholic beverages.
With so many bars in the city, you might be wondering which one is the best. So, to help you out, here are some of the best bars in Pattaya that will satisfy your alcoholic soul and give you a memorable nightlife experience.
Best Bars in Pattaya
Please note that some of the bars might be closed temporarily or have different opening hours due to Covid-19 restrictions. Therefore, make sure you confirm before visiting the bar.
1. Coast Beach Club & Bistro
Part of the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Coast Beach Club & Bistro is one of the most sophisticated bars in Pattaya. It’s located right on the beach, allowing you to enjoy stunning panoramic views of the beach and the ocean. With plush seating by the beach and a covered terrace, this bar is a great place to relax both day and night. During the day, you can soak up the sun on a sun lounger and enjoy the laid back beach vibe or cool off in the refreshing waters. After the sunset, the DJ starts to spin soft tunes, and the mixologists craft delicious cocktails for a fun and sophisticated night. The bar serves international and Thai cuisine, as well as seafood barbeque.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM.
Address: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Soi Nakluea 18, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150.
2. Legends Pool & Sports Bar
If you’re a sports lover, you’ll love Legends Pool & Sports Bar. As the name suggests, this bar offers everything from pool tables and dart boards to TVs showing live sporting events. You can spend your time playing pool in one of their 11 Brunswick tables or be competitive in their well-equipped dart area. You can also watch your favourite sports matches on their large plasma-screen TVs and projectors while sipping your favourite drink. The atmosphere is relaxing yet lively and full of energy.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 3:00 AM.
Address: 324/10 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.
3. Havana Bar
Havana is a chic and cosy Bar situated on the ground floor of Holiday Inn Pattaya. It has a retro-Cuban ambience, with a spacious bar and a pool table. Thanks to the comfortable seating, this bar is the perfect spot to unwind and hang out with friends or family. The bar boasts a wide variety of local and imported beers, rum, single malts, and wines. Along with cocktails, smoothies, and juices, they also serve delicious international and Thai cuisine. On the weekend, you can enjoy live music.
Opening hours: Open daily from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
Address: Ground floor, Holiday Inn Pattaya, 68, 463, 463/99 Thanon Pattaya Sai 1, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.
4. Craft Cottage Pattaya
Craft Cottage Pattaya is an excellent bar for beer lovers. This welcoming and quaint bar provides a European bar experience, with an open bar that features comfortable seating and great music. You can sit and relax, chat with your friends, or sing along to the songs. The drinks menu is extensive, including a wide range of craft beers. In addition to the craft beers, the bar also offers tasty Thai and international food, all at a reasonable price. They provide a great breakfast menu and excellent coffee as well.
Opening hours: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM.
Address: 33/39 Moo.9, Soi Diana Inn, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya City, Chon Buri 20260.
5. Hops Brew House
Established in 1997, Hops Brew House is the first microbrewery in Pattaya. Formerly known as Hopf Brew House, this German beer bar is well-known for its excellent craft brews. A wide selection of home-brewed beers is available here, including dark beer, wheat beer, and brew lager. Therefore, if you love craft beers, make sure to visit this place if you can. In addition to beers, they also serve mouthwatering international and German-inspired bites, such as carbonara, pizza, and pork knuckle sausages.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM.
Address: 219 Beach Road (South Pattaya), Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150.
And that’s the end of our list of the top 5 bars in Pattaya. No matter which bar you end up going to, you’re guaranteed to have the best time, with some fantastic drinks, music, and atmosphere. So be ready for a night out to remember!
If you’re looking for the best hotels in Pattaya, make sure to check out article on the top 5 hotels in Pattaya.
