Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok

Can’t get enough of European cuisine? Well, you’ve come to the right place. In recent years, the cultures of Europe have made a mark on Bangkok’s restaurant scene. From the tapas of Spain to the le bœuf bourguignon of France – the capital now boasts a multitude of restaurants offering food from most countries in Europe. To round these up, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 European restaurants, with popular tastes from all corners of the continent.

5 Best European Restaurants in Bangkok

1. Le Normandie

Le Normandie’s has remained a premier destination for French fine dining for over 6 decades. Located in The Mandarin Oriental, the restaurant oozes class. In fact, no other restaurant does old-school glamour as they do. With tones of gold, extravagant floral arrangements and a crystal chandelier, the venue is luxury. But best of all is their scenic river views of the Chao Phraya, so you can enjoy dinner with a view.

This grandeur, however, is reflected in the price as the dishes here are expensive. Nevertheless, some argue that their cuisine is worth every penny. Under Chef Dunand-Sautheir’s reign, they serve contemporary French cuisine that explores seasonal tastes. His food has won 2 consecutive Michelin stars, due in part to his “superb ingredients, refined techniques, and well-executed combinations of flavours and textures”. Highlights include his signature Oscietra Caviar with sea urchin, potato and champagne sauce. The Plump Carabineros Prawn is also note-worthy, served with beetroot and green mango.

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 14:00, 19:00 – 21:00.

Pricing: 7,000 Baht/person. European restaurants

Address: 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

2. Biscotti European restaurants

Nestled in the reputable Anantara Siam Hotel, Biscotti is an Italian fine-dining restaurant. The venue is located in a relaxed but lively trattoria-style setting ideal for all occasions. Moreover, the restaurant boasts an extensive menu of eclectic choices of authentic Italian cuisine. Their wine list is also vast, with labels from Italy and France. In an open-plan kitchen, chefs prepare home-style Italian pizzas, pasta and seafood. We especially love their signature Rock Lobster Spaghetti with shellfish bisque, an exciting and succulent take on pasta. Biscotti is on the Michelin guide, and so customers can expect inventive, delicious flavours. Diners can even take advantage of their special offers, such as their Business Lunch, to enjoy lunch with style.

Opening hours: Daily, from 7:00 – 10:30, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30.

Pricing: Around 2,000 Baht/person. European restaurants

Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Bangkok, 10330.

3. Uno Mas

Located on the 54th floor of Central World, Uno Mas serves laid-back tapas with a view of Bangkok. Similar to how they dine in Spain, tapas here are meant to be shared. Thus, they recommend ordering a few dishes on their menu. They even offer “Fun Sharing” menus with over 11 dishes. We especially love their Gambas, a seafood tapas served with tiger prawns, garlic and paprika. Alternatively, the signature Cochinillo Suckling Pig is also a tasty choice. For mains, a highlight is the Half & Half Paella – half portion of lobster and Pyrenees. The dishes here focus on authentic flavours that showcase the vibrancy of Spain and the Iberian Peninsula. Finally, to pair with your food, choose from their selection of 36 Spanish red and white wines served by the glass.

Opening hours: Daily from 16:00 – 23.00.

Pricing: Tasting menus start at 1,590 – 2,590 Baht/person.

Address: Centara Grand at Central World, 999/99 Rama I Rd. Pathumwan, Bangkok, 10330.

4. Sühring European restaurants

For some of the best German cuisine in Bangkok, head to the 2 Michelin star Sühring. While they offer a la carte, most guests choose the “Sühring Erlebnis”; a tasting menu consisting of 10 distinct courses of classic German comfort food. From Wildleberwurst (wild boar with sauerkraut) to their Storhappen and Caviar, each meal “reflects the chef’s philosophy of quality, seasonality and simplicity”. The dishes are intricate and are made using fermenting, pickling and curing techniques passed down by the chef’s grandparents. On the other hand, their wine prioritises biodynamic and organic suppliers.

Set in a mid-century villa, the restaurant is homey and the staff are accommodating. Diners can sit in the Dining Room or the Winter Garden, but the best seats are at the kitchen counter. Overall, for a relaxed dining experience with good food and top service, Sühring does not disappoint.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 17:30 – 21:00. Friday to Sunday, 12:00 – 13:30 and 17:30 – 21:00.

Pricing: 3,000 – 5,000 Baht/person.

Address: No.10, Yen Akat Soi 3, Chongnonsi, Yannawa, Bangkok, 10120.

5. Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie

Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie is a modern Belgian restaurant in the centre of Bangkok. Whilst Belgium may only be a small country in Northern Europe, its specialist dishes and beers are a must-try. Chef-driven, they serve traditional Belgian cuisine such as their Moules Frites and Liege Waffles. They also have a wide selection of Belgian draft and bottle beers, as well as wine and cocktails to enjoy with your meal.

Casual and stylish in setting, the restaurant has a rooftop bar with indoor and terrace seating. Thus, diners can enjoy their meal with panoramic views of the city. Combining superb service, mouth-watering food with a unique Belgian flair, this joint is definitely a go-to. We recommend visiting during sunset, for the best overall dining experience.

Pricing: Food ranges from 180 – 3,190 Baht.

Address: 189 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Please note that during COVID-19, opening times may vary and some venues may be temporarily closed. However, some may still be open for takeaway and delivery services so please be sure to check.

