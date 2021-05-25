Top 8 Local Coffee Shops in Bangkok

30 years ago, local coffee shops in Bangkok were few and far between. But over the last 20 years, the coffee culture in Bangkok has evolved into a thriving economy. Today more people are developing a taste for coffee and are willing to pay a premium for it.

Coffee sales in Thailand have been growing. In 2021, revenue in the Roast Coffee segment reached US$69.8m and is expected to grow annually by a further 9.98% (CAGR, 2021-2025).

As a result, Bangkok has experienced a cafe boom with many local cafes to choose from. In this article, we’ll take a look at 8 of Bangkok’s best local coffee shops for you to wind down in.

8 Best Local Coffee Shops in Bangkok

Top 5 of Bangkok’s local coffee shops, listed below:

1. Factory Coffee – Bangkok

Tucked away on a busy Phaya Thai road, this speciality coffee shop is run by Thai Barista Champion Athip Archalerttrakool. It’s known for its signature menu that offers unique drinks such as the ‘Mrs. Cold’ – a delicious blend of double-layer espresso and their ‘secret’ milk. In addition to their inventive flavours, they brew high-quality beans that are locally sourced and available to buy, brew and enjoy in the comfort of your home.

They are open every day from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. On the other hand, you can order from them on GrabFood or LineMan. In conclusion, Factory Coffee sets a high standard for other local coffee shops in Bangkok.

Best Features: Their interior is simple in design and as you enter, you’ll notice the rectangular coffee bar next to the row of seats on the left. It has an industrial touch, with cement brick walls and dark wooden furniture. Their baristas are highly skilled and trained; in fact, each barista will make your order right at your table. In addition to coffee, they also serve a selection of non-caffeinated beverages and baked goods to enjoy.

Pricing: Coffee’s starts from 120 Baht.

Locations: 49 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phaya Thai, Khet Ratchathewi, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10400, Thailand.

Website: https://factorybkk.com/

Contact Info: factorycoffee.bkk@gmail.com / +66 809588050

2. Gallery Drip Coffee

Gallery Drip Coffee is another well-known, independent coffee shop in Bangkok that specialises in drip coffee. They prioritise sourcing single-origin, high-quality coffee beans from Northern Thailand, Ethiopia and Yemen. However, they do all the roasting themselves. Their coffee beans are hand-ground and hand-dipped to order and in turn, have a full and rich taste. And if you fall in love with their flavours, feel free to buy a bag of their coffee to take home with you. We recommend picking the iced coffee jelly for a sweet treat, which is topped with frothy milk and served with sugar on the side.

Along with their drip coffees, a selection of Lattes, Cappuccinos and Americanos are also available. Furthermore, light snacks, teas and other non-caffeine beverages can also be purchased.

They’re open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Best Features: As you walk in you’ll be welcomed by a wall covered in art pieces and shelves adorned with ceramic coffee mugs. The artsy feel gives it a cosy vibe, so it’s a great place to relax with some friends and unwind. Finally, their drinks are carefully crafted and have great quality, flavour and aroma.

Pricing: The coffee starts from 65 Baht.

Locations: BACC, Rama 1 Rd 1 Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, 10330, Thailand.

Contact Info: +66819895244

3. Roots Coffee Shop

Roots is a quaint little coffee spot in Bangkok. They are known for their coffee roasters and are one of the top coffee bean producers and distributors in Thailand. As a matter of fact, they have a selection of local coffee beans from Northern Thailand and elsewhere around the world to choose from.

If you want to try something new, they serve signature infused coffees in a variety of fruity and floral flavours. In addition, the blended ice coffee flavours rotate every two weeks, so there’s always something new to try. On a hot day, we suggest trying out their peanut butter coffee float or fruity cold brew poured from the tap.

They’re open every day with varying opening times per location. Alternatively, orders are available from GrabFood or LineMan.

Best Features: Their coffee spaces are picturesque and inviting, featuring a large wooden bar surrounded by plenty of chairs and tables. In addition to their inside seating, their outside mezzanine at the COMMONS is perfect for those who want to enjoy a drink in the sun. Overall, Roots offers excellent coffee, expert staff and trendy decor.

Locations: Main branch: Market Floor the COMMONS Thonglor Rd, Klongtan Nue Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110. With other branches in Saladeang, Sathorn and Lasalle.

Prices: Coffee’s start from 100 Baht.

Website: https://rootsbkk.com/

Contact Info: info@rootsbkk.com / +66 97 059 4517

4. Ceresia Coffee Roaster

Similar to Roots, Ceresia Coffee Roaster are a speciality coffee roasting company. They serve mouth-watering coffees made from beans sourced from single-origin farms and coffee grower cooperatives. Their beans come from all parts of the world, (including Thailand, Brazil and Colombia) and are carefully roasted in “small batches…to maintain the original flavours from their origins.”

Order via Grab, Kerry Express or visit their website. They are open every day from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Best Features: Their space is contemporary and clean, featuring a laid-back interior of wooden furniture and orange brick walls. It serves artisan coffees and tantalising treats; we recommended pairing the filter coffee of the day or a flat white with one of their carrot cakes!

Locations: 593/29-41 Sukhumvit Road (Soi 33/1), Klongton Nua, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok.

Prices: Coffee’s starts from 90 Baht.

Website: https://www.ceresiacoffeeroasters.com/

Contact Info: ceresiacoffee@gmail.com / (66) 982 514 327.

5. Phil’s Coffee Company

Phil’s Coffee Company is an artisan coffee roastery. They serve single-origins from Chiang-Rai, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Kenya and have a range of house roasts to buy as well. We recommend their flat white which has a smooth and rich pour. Lastly, they sell a basic but delicious selection of pastries, acai berry bowls and homemade granola.

They are available to order from LineMan and additionally are open Monday – Friday (9:00 am – 6:00 pm) and Saturday – Sunday (10:00 am – 5:30 pm).

Best Features: It is close to Ekkamai BTS station and thus is very accessible. But it’s a hidden location in the quiet lanes means it’s rarely full. As a small cafe, it has a cosy, homey feel and so is a great spot to get some work done.

Locations: 65 Sukhumvit 49/2 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok, 10110.

Prices: Coffee’s start from 100 Baht.

Website: https://philscoffeecompany.com

Contact Info: info@philscoffeecompany.com / (66) 971254204

6. Kaizen Coffee Co.

Kaizen Coffee was founded by three coffee-loving friends who wanted to bring the cool of Melbourne’s café culture to Bangkok. It’s known for its nitro-brewed coffees, but their long black’s and flat whites are just as tasty. If you don’t drink coffee, however, there are plenty of other options: their Babychinos are ideal for children or you could try one of their creative teas. Lastly, sandwiches, pastries and other dishes are available to order.

Best Features: The cafe’s large glass windows filter plenty of natural light, meanwhile, the minimalist interior in the coffee shop feels trendy. Kaizen offers some of the best strong and perfectly bitter coffee in Bangkok. If you’re looking for a great cup of coffee, this local coffee shop is worth the visit.

Locations: 888 6 -7 Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.

Prices: Prices start from 80 Baht.

Website: https://www.kaizencoffee.com/

Contact Info: info@kaizencoffee.com / 095 312 0301

7. One Ounce for Onion

One Ounce for Onion are known for their coffees that are strong and rich in flavour. We recommend trying their signature coffee, the Black Chinotto – a refreshing yet bittersweet blend of cold brew and Chinotto orange. Lastly, they also offer a selection of dishes and desserts.

They are open daily from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, or simply order from them on LineMan.

Best Features: The cafe is a charming little space featuring a cement, wood and iron interior which creates a trendy ambience. They are also connected to a clothing store for customers to browse in after they eat.

Locations: Main branch: 888 6 -7 Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.

Prices: Coffee starts from 70 Baht.

Contact Info: oneounceforonion@gmail.com / 02 116 6076

8. Oneday Wallflowers Cafe

This hidden gem is located in a florist shophouse located in soi 31 Nana and a 3-minute walk from tourist destination Golden Buddha. They opened their doors in 2016 and serve traditional options such as lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. Along with their coffee, they have a selection of yummy cakes (red velvet or coconut) and non-caffeinated drinks such as their organic kombucha.

Order them on Lineman or visit them in-store Monday – Thursday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm).

Best Features: The exposed brick walls, wooden furniture and vintage decor create a rustic feel. Furthermore, displays of flowers, flower pots and garden tools surround the cafe making it a unique coffee-drinking experience. Finally and most importantly, their staff are accommodating and well-trained.

Locations: Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200.

Prices: Coffee starts at 130 Baht.

Contact Info: wallflowers.th@gmail.com / 094 661 7997

Whether you prefer light or medium blends, pour-over or espresso, even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs can find a perfectly brewed blend in the city. Out of all of these coffee shops, we’re certain you’ll find you favourite spot. If you want to learn more about coffee in Thailand, check out our article on the trendiest cafe chains in Thailand for 2021.

