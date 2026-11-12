Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know

Floating a lantern during Yi Peng. Image via iStock

Yi Peng 2026 runs from Monday, 23 November to Wednesday, 25 November in Chiang Mai, with sky lanterns allowed only on the nights of 24 and 25 November, from 7pm to 1am. Loy Krathong falls on the same Tuesday, 24 November, so expect the city’s busiest week of the year.

Chiang Mai City Municipality is running the festival under the theme “Light of faith to honour the sky, the waters of the Ping River and the glory of the city”. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects more than 350,000 visitors, and hotels were already 91% booked by mid-November.

Whether you live in Chiang Mai or are flying up for the lanterns, that means road closures, packed bridges, a reduced flight schedule and some strict rules about where lanterns can go up. Here’s what you need to know.

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Key takeaways

Dates: 23–25 November 2026 (2569); Loy Krathong is Tuesday, 24 November

23–25 November 2026 (2569); Loy Krathong is Tuesday, 24 November Sky lanterns: 24 and 25 November, 7pm–1am, and only in approved areas

24 and 25 November, 7pm–1am, and only in approved areas No-release zones: six districts and 39 subdistricts near the airport, including the city centre

six districts and 39 subdistricts near the airport, including the city centre Flights: 108 flights cancelled and 80 retimed between 21 and 28 November

What is the Yi Peng Festival?

Yi Peng is the Lanna festival of the full moon in the second month of the northern calendar, which is the twelfth month of the central Thai one. That’s why it lands on the same days as Loy Krathong. Lanterns (khom loi) are released to let go of bad luck and to honour the Buddha, and homes and temples are lit with small clay oil lamps called phang prateep.

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Yi Peng and Loy Krathong share a full moon, but they aren’t the same festival. Loy Krathong is about floating krathongs on rivers across Thailand, while Yi Peng is northern Thailand’s festival of lights and lanterns.

Yi Peng 2026 dates and times

Date What happens Monday, 23 November Festival opens in the old city: decorations, forest-gate arches and cultural shows Tuesday, 24 November Loy Krathong. Smoke lanterns (khom khwan) 10am–12pm; sky lanterns 7pm–1am in approved areas Wednesday, 25 November Grand krathong procession (time and route to be confirmed). Sky lanterns 7pm–1am; no smoke lanterns

The lantern rules, explained

Chiang Mai International Airport sits right next to the old city, and lanterns are a real danger to aircraft. The province sets strict rules every year.

Only on two nights. Sky lanterns and fireworks are allowed on 24 and 25 November, from 7pm to 1am the next morning. Smoke lanterns are allowed only on 24 November, from 10am to midday.

Sky lanterns and fireworks are allowed on 24 and 25 November, from 7pm to 1am the next morning. Smoke lanterns are allowed only on 24 November, from 10am to midday. Not in the city. Six districts and 39 subdistricts under the flight paths are no-release zones. In 2025 this covered the whole of Mueang Chiang Mai and Hang Dong, plus parts of Saraphi, San Sai, Mae Rim and San Pa Tong.

Six districts and 39 subdistricts under the flight paths are no-release zones. In 2025 this covered the whole of Mueang Chiang Mai and Hang Dong, plus parts of Saraphi, San Sai, Mae Rim and San Pa Tong. Only approved lanterns. Lanterns must meet the Thai community product standard (มผช. 808/2552), stay airborne no more than seven minutes and never carry firecrackers.

Lanterns must meet the Thai community product standard (มผช. 808/2552), stay airborne no more than seven minutes and never carry firecrackers. Only at approved sites. Every release site needs a permit, and its coordinates are checked by Aeronautical Radio of Thailand. This year 214 permits cover 197,528 lanterns, fireworks and smoke lanterns, mostly in outer districts such as Mae On, Doi Saket, San Sai, Mae Wang and Mae Taeng.

The penalties are serious. In 2025, releasing a lantern outside an approved area carried up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, rising to seven years if it started a fire.

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In practice, that means you shouldn’t buy a lantern from a street vendor in the old city and light it from your hotel or condo roof. If you want to release one, go to an organised event with a permit.

Where to watch Yi Peng for free in Chiang Mai

You don’t need a ticket to enjoy Yi Peng. The city programme is free, and most of it happens within walking distance of the old city.

Where What’s on Tha Phae Gate Light, sound and multimedia show; the main gathering point Tha Phae Road to the municipality office Decorated “culture street” with lanterns and forest-gate arches Ton Lamyai Market Park (Ping River, west bank) Sapao (traditional float) contest and riverside events Ping River and Nawarat Bridge Krathong floating and views of lanterns rising outside the city Three Kings Monument Thammahaluang, a traditional all-night Buddhist sermon City streets, 25 November Grand krathong procession: 26 floats competing for a royal trophy

Old city temples and many homes also light phang prateep oil lamps over the festival nights. It’s the quieter, more local side of Yi Peng, and it’s worth a slow walk once the crowds thin out.

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Releasing a lantern: the ticketed events

If releasing a lantern is on your list, book a permitted event outside the no-release zones.

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CAD Khomloy Sky Lantern Festival. The best-known mass release, at The CAD Cultural Center Lanna in Mae On district, about an hour east of the city. It runs on both 24 and 25 November, with packages from around 4,900 baht up to 15,900 baht depending on seating and extras. Some ticket dates were showing as sold out in mid-November.

The best-known mass release, at The CAD Cultural Center Lanna in Mae On district, about an hour east of the city. It runs on both 24 and 25 November, with packages from around 4,900 baht up to 15,900 baht depending on seating and extras. Some ticket dates were showing as sold out in mid-November. Smaller community releases. Temples and communities in permitted districts hold their own releases. Check that the organiser holds a district permit before you go.

Be careful with resellers. Many websites call themselves the “official” ticket seller, and prices vary widely. Book through the organiser’s own site or a well-known platform, and avoid buying tickets from social media posts.

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When it’s your turn, hold the lantern upright until it fills with hot air and starts to pull upwards, then let go gently. Never push it up early: the rice paper tears easily.

Flights, traffic and getting around

Flights. Airlines have cancelled 108 flights to and from Chiang Mai and retimed 80 others between 21 and 28 November, while adding 105 extra services. Airlines have been asked not to fly between 10am and 12pm on 24 November, or from 7pm to 1am on 24 and 25 November. If you’re flying that week, confirm your flight with the airline the day before, and arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three for international ones.

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Traffic. Expect road closures around Tha Phae Gate, Tha Phae Road and the Ping River on festival evenings, and heavy traffic on routes to Mae On and the outer districts. Leave the car at home if you can, use a red songthaew or a ride-hailing app, and agree a meeting point in advance, as phone signal often drops in big crowds.

Keep your home and pets safe

Thousands of lanterns go up on the city’s outskirts, and some come down still burning.

Clear dry leaves from gutters, balconies and rooftops before 24 November.

Keep a hose or a bucket of water handy if you live near open fields.

Keep dogs and cats indoors on the evenings of 24 and 25 November, when fireworks and firecrackers are at their loudest.

Report any fire to 199 straight away.

Etiquette

Dress respectfully at temples: shoulders and knees covered.

at temples: shoulders and knees covered. Don’t block others at release sites.

at release sites. Use natural krathongs made from banana trunk, leaves or bread, not polystyrene.

made from banana trunk, leaves or bread, not polystyrene. Remember what it’s for. Yi Peng is a Buddhist festival. Ceremonies such as the Thammahaluang sermon are worship, not shows.

FAQ

When is Yi Peng 2026?

The Chiang Mai festival runs from 23 to 25 November 2026. Sky lanterns are allowed only on 24 and 25 November, from 7pm to 1am.

Can I release a lantern in Chiang Mai city?

No. The city centre lies inside the airport’s no-release zone. Join a permitted event in an outer district instead.

What’s the fine for releasing a lantern illegally?

In 2025, the penalty was up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, and up to seven years if it caused a fire.

Are flights affected?

Yes. More than 100 flights have been cancelled and dozens retimed between 21 and 28 November. Check with your airline before travelling.

Is Yi Peng the same as Loy Krathong?

They fall on the same full moon. Loy Krathong is about floating krathongs on rivers across Thailand, while Yi Peng is the northern Lanna festival of lights and lanterns.

Yi Peng is the one week of the year when Chiang Mai’s sky does the talking. Follow the rules, plan your travel early, and leave room for the quiet moments: an oil lamp on a temple wall can be just as memorable as a thousand lanterns.

Flying up this week? Read the latest on Chiang Mai flight cancellations during Yi Peng.