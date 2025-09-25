What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28)

Comedy nights, coffee parties, film festivals, and more things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28)

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
53 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28) | Thaiger
NINA. Image via PRJCT 360 Dance Company

How is it already the end of September? Bangkok is seeing out the month in full swing, with a calendar that’s as varied as the city itself. This weekend’s got comedy nights that’ll have you crying, coffee parties, film fests, and a lotus ritual you’ll want on your story.

Here’s our curated list the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28).

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28)

In addition to the following events, Sting will be gracing our city this weekend! See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event (click to jump to section) Date & Time Location Price
Bangkok Night Live – Paul Morrissey Friday, September 26, 8pm Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok 650 baht (advance) / 800 baht (door)
Bangkok Coffee Party Festival: Back to Song Wat Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 10am–2.30pm & 4pm–9pm Baan Rim Naam Songwat 450 baht (advance) / 600 baht (door)
Blue Lotus Dream Voyage Saturday, September 27, 3.30pm to 6pm Slowcombo 2,000 baht (solo) / 3,600 baht (pair)
Boogie Video Premiere Saturday, September 27, 6pm Marshall Livehouse Free entry
NINA Saturday, September 27, 7pm Thailand Cultural Centre From 1,700 baht
International Thai Film Festival (ITFF 2025) Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 6pm to 10pm Alliance Francaise Bangkok 900 baht (1-day) / 1,500 baht (2-day)
Thailand Creative & Design Pop-up Showcase Until Monday, September 29, 10am to 10pm The Storeys, One Bangkok Free entry

Bangkok Night Live – Paul Morrissey at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok Night Live - Paul Morrissey
Bangkok Night Live – Paul Morrissey. Image via Megatix

Date & Time: Friday, September 26, 8pm

Location: Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok

Price: 650 baht (advance) / 800 baht (at the door) – tickets available via Megatix

How about starting your weekend with a proper laugh? Bangkok Night Live is back, and this time, Paul Morrissey flies in from the US to headline. You might know him from The Late Show with David Letterman, his podcast Come to Papa with Tom Papa, and his comedy album Ice Cream vs Everything that climbed to number three on the charts in 2023. Now is the chance to catch that same quick and sharp wit live, right here in Bangkok.

Related Articles

He’ll be joined by Canadian comic Greg Andersen, who’s known for his killer one-liners and banter with the crowd, all hosted by The Thaiger’s very own Alex Latour, who’ll keep the chaos stitched together.

Bangkok Coffee Party Festival: Back to Song Wat at Baan Rim Naam Songwat

Bangkok Coffee Party Festival: Back to Song Wa
Bangkok Coffee Party Festival: Back to Song Wat. Image via Instagram @sawasdeecup.coffeeparty

Date & Time: Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 10am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 9pm

Location: Baan Rim Naam Songwat

Price: 450 baht (advance) / 600 baht (at the door) – tickets available via Megatix

Bangkok has a new ritual and it’s called the Coffee Party. For three days at Song Wat, Sawasdee Cup throws together caffeine, croissants, and DJs in a way only the Big Mango could pull off.

Divided into five sessions, you can choose between morning brews and sunset beats. Ticket includes one drink and one croissant or sourdough sandwich, which you can enjoy while DJs soundtrack your time.

Blue Lotus Dream Voyage at Slowcombo

Blue Lotus Dream Voyage at Slowcombo Bangkok
Blue Lotus Dream Voyage. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 3.30pm to 6pm

Location: Slowcombo

Price: 2,000 baht (solo) / 3,600 baht (bring a friend)

If you’ve been craving something a little more otherworldly, the Blue Lotus Dream Voyage might be your call. Rooted in ancient Egyptian ritual, the blue lotus was once seen as a flower of vision and rebirth, linked to healing, beauty, and dreams.

This ceremony invites you to slow down, rest in stillness, and let the heart soften as you drift into what they call the Dream Temple within. Guided by the spirit of the lotus, the evening will be full of symbols, insights, and gentle healing.

Boogie Video Premiere at Marshall Livehouse

Boogie Video Premiere at Marshall Livehouse Bangkok
Boogie Video Premiere at Marshall Livehouse. Image via Instagram @marshalllivehouse

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 6pm

Location: Marshall Livehouse

Price: Free entry

Produce is dropping Boogie, their eight full-length skare video, and the premiere is about to feel like a block party. The night fires up with live sets from Molam Machine, Donnie Goon, Ciejay, and Buddha Flow before the big premiere drops.

Free Produce tattoos are on offer, giveaways land throughout the night, and the first 20 through the door score a t-shirt. Oh, and drinks are free until they’re gone, so don’t hang back.

NINA at Thailand Cultural Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 7pm

Location: Thailand Cultural Centre

Price: Start from 1,700 baht – tickets available via Thaiticketmajor

PRJCT360 Dance Company is bringing a story of fate, dreams, and love to life through NINA, a Bulgarian dance production that swaps words for movement. The show follows Nina, a woman fighting for her dreams only to be caught off guard by love, pushing her to make choices that could break or redefine her path. With commentary both in Thai and English, and a cast that moves as if every step rewrites destiny, you’ll feel the weight and release of her journey through the performance.

International Thai Film Festival (ITFF 2025) at Alliance Francaise Bangkok

International Thai Film Festival (ITFF2025) at Alliance Francaise Bangkok
International Thai Film Festival (ITFF2025. Image via Thai Film Festival

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 6pm to 10pm

Location: Alliance Francaise Bangkok

Price: 900 baht (1-day pass) / 1,500 baht (2-day pass) – Register your attendance

The International Thai Film Festival is back for its 8th year with two days of screenings, director talks, and networking opportunities before wrapping up with the prestigious ITFF Awards ceremony. You can expect to see fresh, colourful films from every corner of the world, such as Dear God, I want to Puke from Thailand, Reliefs from Mexico, Satomi from Singapore, and The Rows from the US. Entertaining, inspiring, and just the right combination of culture and creativity, it’s a proper feast for anyone who loves the big screen.

Thailand Creative & Design Pop-up Showcase at One Bangkok

Thailand Creative &amp; Design Pop-up Showcase at One Bangkok
Thailand Creative & Design Pop-up Showcase. Image via One Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Monday, September 29, 10am to 10pm

Location: The Storeys, One Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Thailand Creative & Design Pop-up is putting the spotlight on Bangkok’s creative spirit with the concept Forward: Evolving the New Creative Edge. 35 Thai brands that are rethinking what creativity looks like today will be present across five zones.

Craft Root highlights designs inspired by tradition, Modern Flow gives a fresh spin with contemporary styles, and New Vibe introduces new ideas and technology. Forward Powered shares projects that support Thai design, while the Pop-up Store lets you shop unique pieces to take home.

That’s what’s going down this weekend in Bangkok. From big-screen premieres and pop-up showcases, the city is making sure this month with a bang.

Want to have more fun? Check out the upcoming music festivals in Thailand in 2025.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

2 minutes ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business

2 minutes ago
Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute

30 minutes ago
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

49 minutes ago
415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video)

57 minutes ago
Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line | Thaiger Things To Do

Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line

1 hour ago
Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal

1 hour ago
Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger Phuket News

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

2 hours ago
Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama | Thaiger Thailand News

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

2 hours ago
Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

2 hours ago
Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits

3 hours ago
Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri

4 hours ago
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

4 hours ago
PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

5 hours ago
8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand

5 hours ago
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

5 hours ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

5 hours ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

6 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

6 hours ago
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger South Thailand News

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

6 hours ago
Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | Thaiger Crime News

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut

6 hours ago
Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

6 hours ago
Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify

9 hours ago
10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand

21 hours ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
53 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia