What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28)

How is it already the end of September? Bangkok is seeing out the month in full swing, with a calendar that’s as varied as the city itself. This weekend’s got comedy nights that’ll have you crying, coffee parties, film fests, and a lotus ritual you’ll want on your story.

Here’s our curated list the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28).

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 26 to 28)

In addition to the following events, Sting will be gracing our city this weekend! See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Bangkok Night Live – Paul Morrissey at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, September 26, 8pm

Location: Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok

Price: 650 baht (advance) / 800 baht (at the door) – tickets available via Megatix

How about starting your weekend with a proper laugh? Bangkok Night Live is back, and this time, Paul Morrissey flies in from the US to headline. You might know him from The Late Show with David Letterman, his podcast Come to Papa with Tom Papa, and his comedy album Ice Cream vs Everything that climbed to number three on the charts in 2023. Now is the chance to catch that same quick and sharp wit live, right here in Bangkok.

He’ll be joined by Canadian comic Greg Andersen, who’s known for his killer one-liners and banter with the crowd, all hosted by The Thaiger’s very own Alex Latour, who’ll keep the chaos stitched together.

Bangkok Coffee Party Festival: Back to Song Wat at Baan Rim Naam Songwat

Date & Time: Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 10am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 9pm

Location: Baan Rim Naam Songwat

Price: 450 baht (advance) / 600 baht (at the door) – tickets available via Megatix

Bangkok has a new ritual and it’s called the Coffee Party. For three days at Song Wat, Sawasdee Cup throws together caffeine, croissants, and DJs in a way only the Big Mango could pull off.

Divided into five sessions, you can choose between morning brews and sunset beats. Ticket includes one drink and one croissant or sourdough sandwich, which you can enjoy while DJs soundtrack your time.

Blue Lotus Dream Voyage at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 3.30pm to 6pm

Location: Slowcombo

Price: 2,000 baht (solo) / 3,600 baht (bring a friend)

If you’ve been craving something a little more otherworldly, the Blue Lotus Dream Voyage might be your call. Rooted in ancient Egyptian ritual, the blue lotus was once seen as a flower of vision and rebirth, linked to healing, beauty, and dreams.

This ceremony invites you to slow down, rest in stillness, and let the heart soften as you drift into what they call the Dream Temple within. Guided by the spirit of the lotus, the evening will be full of symbols, insights, and gentle healing.

Boogie Video Premiere at Marshall Livehouse

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 6pm

Location: Marshall Livehouse

Price: Free entry

Produce is dropping Boogie, their eight full-length skare video, and the premiere is about to feel like a block party. The night fires up with live sets from Molam Machine, Donnie Goon, Ciejay, and Buddha Flow before the big premiere drops.

Free Produce tattoos are on offer, giveaways land throughout the night, and the first 20 through the door score a t-shirt. Oh, and drinks are free until they’re gone, so don’t hang back.

NINA at Thailand Cultural Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 7pm

Location: Thailand Cultural Centre

Price: Start from 1,700 baht – tickets available via Thaiticketmajor

PRJCT360 Dance Company is bringing a story of fate, dreams, and love to life through NINA, a Bulgarian dance production that swaps words for movement. The show follows Nina, a woman fighting for her dreams only to be caught off guard by love, pushing her to make choices that could break or redefine her path. With commentary both in Thai and English, and a cast that moves as if every step rewrites destiny, you’ll feel the weight and release of her journey through the performance.

International Thai Film Festival (ITFF 2025) at Alliance Francaise Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 6pm to 10pm

Location: Alliance Francaise Bangkok

Price: 900 baht (1-day pass) / 1,500 baht (2-day pass) – Register your attendance

The International Thai Film Festival is back for its 8th year with two days of screenings, director talks, and networking opportunities before wrapping up with the prestigious ITFF Awards ceremony. You can expect to see fresh, colourful films from every corner of the world, such as Dear God, I want to Puke from Thailand, Reliefs from Mexico, Satomi from Singapore, and The Rows from the US. Entertaining, inspiring, and just the right combination of culture and creativity, it’s a proper feast for anyone who loves the big screen.

Date & Time: Until Monday, September 29, 10am to 10pm

Location: The Storeys, One Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Thailand Creative & Design Pop-up is putting the spotlight on Bangkok’s creative spirit with the concept Forward: Evolving the New Creative Edge. 35 Thai brands that are rethinking what creativity looks like today will be present across five zones.

Craft Root highlights designs inspired by tradition, Modern Flow gives a fresh spin with contemporary styles, and New Vibe introduces new ideas and technology. Forward Powered shares projects that support Thai design, while the Pop-up Store lets you shop unique pieces to take home.

That’s what’s going down this weekend in Bangkok. From big-screen premieres and pop-up showcases, the city is making sure this month with a bang.

