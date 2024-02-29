New cafes to check out in Bangkok: 2024 edition

PHOTO: The Pastry & Co

One thing tourists (and locals) love to do in Bangkok is café-hopping. With an ever-growing list of new and trendy cafes popping up all the time, you’ll never run out of places to explore. From Ari to Silom, no area is spared from dashing cafes sprouting up across the city. So, if you’re eager to try something new, here are some of the best (relatively) new cafes in Bangkok for 2024.

Best new cafes in Bangkok 2024 (so far)

Opening hours: Tuesday, 14:00 to 18:30 / Wednesday to Friday, Sunday, 10:00 to 18:30 / Saturday, 10:00 19:00

Address: 43, 357 Charoen Krung Road, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

A cafe, a library, and an art gallery all in one – Balzac Bangkok is très chic. Exuding French charm from every corner, the exterior alone will transport you to the streets of Paris. Inside, the walls are covered with vintage posters and shelves filled with treasures waiting to be discovered, from French classic literature to an eclectic collection of films and classic vinyl records.

Zac, the friendly owner of Balzac Bangkok, ensures that every visitor is treated to impeccable service and a memorable time. Take a seat at one of the cosy tables and bask in the inviting ambience while savouring their delectable coffee selection; our favourite is the Cappuccino. For something refreshing, treat your taste buds to their Limonade or Citronnad. And make sure to pair your drink with their scrumptious Apple Pie. Blueberry Tart, or Croque Monsieur. Come alone to read books or with friends to spend some quality time together, you’re guaranteed to have a good time. And did we mention that they have regular movie nights? Yes, every Wednesday, you can enjoy a movie screening accompanied by popcorn, a sandwich, and a drink, all for 299 THB.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 12:30 / Saturday to Sunday, 09:00 to 17:00

Address: 463 Phra Sumen Rd, Wat Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

If you’re chronically online, you’ve probably already caught wind of The Pastry & Co. and maybe even given their stuff a taste test. They finally opened their first physical store – a charming two-story shophouse on Phra Sumen Road in Bangkok’s Old Town. From the outside, you’ll be greeted by a laid-back shop adorned with green and white tiles. Step inside and you’ll be enveloped in a cosy and inviting atmosphere. For those seeking more elbow room and natural light, make your way upstairs to the second floor.

Wondering if the menu at the physical store is any different from what you can order online? You betcha! While their famous choux flavours are on offer, prepare to be wowed by an assortment of unique flavours that aren’t up for grabs online. Moreover, don’t forget to indulge in their crowd-pleasers like the Raspberry Lychee Tart and Hazelnut Chocolate Tart – they’re worth every calorie. And since it’s mayongchid season in Thailand, we recommend trying their seasonal special, such as Mayongchid Parfait and Mayongchid Choux Cream.

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 to 18:00

Address: 2nd floor, S&B Tower, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

This beautiful cafe tucked on the second floor of S&B Tower offers a delightful escape from Silom’s hustle and bustle. Bathed in natural light, Loewy offers stunning views of the surrounding buildings. The interior is equally captivating, with each table thoughtfully spaced for a sense of privacy.

But what makes Loewy one of the best new cafes in Bangkok is its menu. For a caffeine fix, try the Chocpresso for a satisfying blend of rich chocolate and bold espresso, or opt for the refreshing Lemon Something made with coffee and Loewy’s special recipe. The matcha selection is also not to be missed, featuring delicious options like Matcha Strawberry latte and Matcha Affogato. As for food recommendations, be sure to try the Smoked Salmon Sandwich with dill and capers or the Parma & Rocket sandwich featuring parma ham, rocket, cheese, and balsamic dressing.

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 to 17:00

Address: 6, 25 Ratchadaphisek Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Are you a design enthusiast with a love for coffee? Make your way to Greydient & Them, a unique collaboration between Greydient Lab, a renowned design studio hailing from Singapore, and Them.x Coffee, an exceptional cafe in Samut Prakan. This exciting venture made its debut during the Bangkok Design Week on 27 January 2024.

The coffee bar boasts a chic loft-style ambience that is both trendy and visually appealing. Conveniently situated in Asoke, Bangkok, this new cafe is easily accessible via the BTS Skytrain. The menu offers a wide array of drink options to suit every taste bud. They have three blends that you can try: Them Blend (Brazil + Rwanda), Greydient Blend (Thailand + Brazil + Uganda), and Her Blend (Rwanda + Colombia). From the Americano to Caramel Latte, all of their classic offerings are delicious. But don’t miss out on their special drinks, too, such as Bandung Breeze and Craft Cola. Moreover, you can pair your drink with their selection of delectable cakes. The must-tries, in our opinion, are Lemon Cake and Banoffee. Each one is sure to delight your palate.

Opening hours: Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday, 09:00 to 16:00 / Saturday to Sunday, 10:00 to 17:00

Address: 29/2 Soi Sukhumvit 66/1 Sukhumvit Road Bangna, Bangkok 10260, Thailand

With its cream-coloured building and vibrant green sign, Sun.Abss is an absolute gem that demands attention. Its fusion of minimalist aesthetics with pops of bright green and orange exudes charm and allure, making it an ideal backdrop for your social media feed. Plus, the menu is just as delightful as the decor is stunning.

The star of the show? The Original Churros, is a crowd favourite loved for its perfect blend of crispy exterior and soft interior. Dip these delectable treats into luscious cream cheese lemon curd or rich chocolate sauce for a truly gratifying experience that will leave you craving more. The drinks deserve a mention, too! If you need a caffeine fix, go for the Dirty Coffee. However, if you prefer something bubbly, try the Yuzu Sparkling.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 18:00 / Saturday to Sunday, 09:00 to 20:00

Address: Borommaratchachonnani Rd, Bang Bumru, Bang Phlat, Bangkok 10700, Thailand

Cham Thing is a charming thing nestled on Soi Bromratchachani 12. It’s actually a four-story community space, and the cafe is located on the first floor together with a multi-brand clothing store. The interior design screams fun, with the showstopper being a massive red cherry sculpture that draws in all the attention. In fact, you’ll see many young people snapping pics with the red cherry while you’re there.

To truly soak in the atmosphere, make sure to try Cham Thing’s Latte Cherry Signature. It’s a heavenly blend of milk and coffee, infused with cherry syrup, then topped with whipped cream and dried strawberries. Additionally, this cafe in Bangkok also has a range of mouthwatering treats, such as Blueberry Cake and Salmon Bagel.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 09:00 to 18:00

Address: 42 Soi Charoen Phaniang, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

HUGS Songwat is a unique Japanese cyclo-cafe with an industrial rustic charm that oozes cosiness. Here, you’ll be surrounded by bike-themed trinkets that give off a major nostalgic Japanese feel. But here’s the real treat: they whip up some seriously mouthwatering homemade sweets! The owner, with a background in Tokyo and Fukuoka cake shops, brings to the table treats like the delectable Tonka Cheesecake and Mochi Flour Roll Cake. This new cafe in Bangkok is also a great place to have brunch with friends. Our top picks? The rich and flavorful Mentaiko Spaghetti and the oh-so-satisfying Japanese Curry Rice with Chicken Cutlet.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 to 21:00

Address: 100/6 Phra Athit Rd, Chanasongkram, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Coconut ice cream lovers, you can now indulge in 20 different flavours of your favourite ice cream at Coconut Culture. Located on Phra Athit Road in Bangkok’s old town, this charming cafe exclusively serves, as you’ve probably already guessed, dairy-free ice cream crafted from Thai coconut milk and coconut water. It’s a dream come true for those who are lactose intolerant. The menu is ever-evolving, so make it a habit to visit frequently for new surprises.

While the Classic Coconut and Rich Coconut will always hold a special spot in our hearts, we also recommend trying other flavours like Shine Muscat and Mangosteen. The fan-favourite, PistachiOH!, is also a must-try. Aside from the delicious flavours, the cafe’s vibrant decor featuring lively green chairs and blue tables adds an extra touch of whimsy to your indulgent experience.

Opening hours: Daily, 07:30 to 18:00

Address: 36, 11 Phahonyothin Rd, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

The famous tailor Jin Vondervic has expanded his empire to include a trendy cafe right next door, aptly named Cafe Vondervic. Just like his suits, the cafe is very stylish (even the baristas are dressed to impress!).

Head up to the 2nd floor to discover a coffee bar with a huge pastry table. Some of the most tempting items on the menu include the Long Black, Flat White, and Latte. The non-coffee options are a bit limited. However, you can always try their signature London Lime (iced English Breakfast with special lime syrup) or opt for a hot or cold chocolate. The wide range of pastries will also have you spoilt for choice, with options ranging from Double Chocolate Cookies to Matcha Canale. Once you make your order, go to the third floor for a stunning seating area that boasts plenty of sunshine streaming through its grand windows.

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 to 17:00

Address: 149 Song Sawat Rd, Khwaeng Samphanthawong, Khet Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

You absolutely cannot afford to overlook Jeen Coffee Bar in the vibrant Yaowarat neighbourhood! This new cafe in Bangkok has a charming vintage aura that perfectly complements its surroundings. Despite being new to the scene, Jeen Coffee Bar really knows its stuff. The coffee here is simply divine, offering a wide selection of beans to satisfy any caffeine connoisseur. Plus, you can pair your brew with freshly baked bread or bagels for a delightful treat.

Take a seat at the sleek bar and engage in lively conversations with the skilled baristas, or relax with friends at one of their stylish tables. The minimalist yet chic interior, complemented by good music, sets the perfect backdrop to enjoy a much-needed coffee break.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful spot to work or study, a lively atmosphere to catch up with friends, or a place to grab your caffeine fix, these 10 cafes are definitely worth visiting when you have the chance.

