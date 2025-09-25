Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute

A debtor in Pattaya opened fire during a heated dispute over a 20,000-baht loan, injuring two police officers while fleeing the scene in his car.

The incident unfolded at 11.36pm on Tuesday, September 23, near the intersection of Soi Mabyai Lia 20 and Soi Wat Boonsampan 9 in Bang Lamung district. Officers from Nong Prue Police Station were alerted to gunfire and responded swiftly.

At the scene, police found a bullet casing and a white Chevrolet sedan bearing a bullet hole. Nearby, a crashed motorcycle lay on the road, with two injured men identified as 21 year old Isawa and 19 year old Chanon. Both were reportedly part of the creditor group attempting to recover the debt.

According to witnesses, the confrontation began when the debtor, identified only as Tawan, also known by his nickname Bang Nueng, arrived with his girlfriend to hand over a motorcycle and documents as collateral for a 20,000 baht debt. Initially, the handover appeared cordial. Tawan even signed a document and recorded a video to confirm the agreement.

However, the situation quickly escalated. After finalising the paperwork, Tawan allegedly pulled out a handgun, threatened the group, and fired a shot. The creditors fled the scene in panic.

One of the creditors, Kiattisak, said they tried to follow Tawan and flagged down nearby motorcycle police for help. But during the pursuit, Tawan allegedly forced one of the police motorcycles to crash, injuring two officers before fleeing in his car.

Another creditor, Than, said that the debt involved 15,000 baht in cash and two mobile phones, totalling 20,000 baht. He added that they only requested the motorcycle as temporary collateral until the debt was repaid. Tawan’s sudden outburst caught everyone off guard.

Police have identified the suspect and are actively tracking him. Officers have urged the public to exercise caution, warning that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers confirmed the incident stemmed from a private financial dispute that rapidly turned violent. An arrest warrant is expected to be issued once investigators gather additional evidence and witness statements.

As of yesterday morning, September 24, the injured officers were reported to be in stable condition, reported Pattaya Mail.