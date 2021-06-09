Best of
Top 10 Nightclubs in Bangkok
Bangkok’s nightlife is undeniably one of the city’s most appealing features. The city never sleeps and thus, does not lack when it comes to nightclubs, with DJ-driven clubs around every corner. But there’s something to be said about how diversified Bangkok’s nightlife experience has become, which now includes underground warehouses, cocktail bars and venues of all kind. Whether you want to party with sparklers and bottle service or dance the night away to Hip Hop, Techno or Jazz music, you’ll undoubtedly find a nightclub in Bangkok for you. For the time being, virtual parties will have to suffice. But if conditions allow for safe partying once again, we’ll be sure to visit one of Bangkok’s top 10 nightclubs listed below.
Please note that during COVID, these venues may be closed or opening times may differ.
10 Best Nightclubs in Bangkok
1. Sing Sing Theatre
First on our list is Sing Sing Theatre, ranking as number 1 due to its unique fusion of nightclub and theatre. Upon entering you’ll notice the distinct decor reminiscent of Shanghai in the 1930s. The venue is complete with hanging red lanterns, dancers dressed in Chinese robes, and metal cages that line the dance floor, in turn creating a sense of mystery and class. This eerie atmosphere is further reinforced by the multiple walkways leading to hidden seating areas and vantage spots. Additionally, the venue contains 2 downstairs bars, a central dancefloor that doubles as a stage for performances, and a balcony that hangs above the ground floor.
The music is always on point as Sing Sing often attracts renowned DJ’s such as Giles Peterson. Each night at the nightclub has a different theme or genre of music. For example, on Saturdays (the busiest night), they play EDM while Sundays are LGBT themed and Thursdays is Ladies night. Dance performances, ranging from burlesque routines to Disney-themed drag shows are also common. Finally, in terms of drinks, there is a good selection however the prices are a little steep in comparison to some of the other nightclubs listed below.
Entrance fee: Free entrance.
Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday from 21:00 – 2:00.
Address: 45 Soi Sukhumvit 45, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10110.
2. Beam Nightclub
Nestled in the 72 Courtyard complex, Beam is one of the city’s liveliest underground nightclubs. Music styles ranging from House, Lofi Hip-Hop to Melodic Techno are played on a state of the art sound system. This, coupled with their live DJ shows, fog machine and LED laser light visuals creates the ultimate experience for club-goers. The nightclub is recognised for its industrial interior with a minimalistic and warehouse design akin to a European nightclub. The venue has 2 floors comprising the lounge room or ‘Dalmatian’ room and the main dancefloor upstairs. Each room plays different music, from laid-back tunes in the lounge area (such as Flume and Discourse) to more upbeat, energetic and deep house tracks (usually performed live) on the main stage. Some examples of previous performers include international headliners such as DJ Peggy Gou and Yeti Out. Finally, here you’ll also experience Asia’s 1st “body kinetic” dancefloor that creates vibrations to the rhythm of the music as you dance.
If you’re feeling peckish before your night out, pre-game or grab a snack at the selection of eateries, beer and cocktail joints outside the venue. In addition, Beam has a dress code of smart-casual so be sure to dress to impress!
Entrance fee: Normally 500 Baht with a free drink; 800 Baht for bigger events.
Opening hours: 21:00 – 2:00 am.
Address: 1/F, 72 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10110.
3. Maggie Choo’s
Whilst technically a bar, Maggie Choo’s certainly has more of a nightclub feel. Similar to Sing Sing, this venue was designed by Ashely Sutton and so shares an interior inspired by Shanghai in the early to mid-’30s. The bar is a part of the Novotel Hotel on Silom road and thus may be hard to spot at first. However, once you find it you’ll enter through an ancient wooden Chinese door that takes you to a modest Cantonese restaurant. Upon entering, you’ll notice the “visual spectacle of stone sculptures, dungeon-like smoking rooms and heavy steel doors”. The bar is veiled by a black curtain near the restaurant and features a number of large private vault doors, adding to the speakeasy atmosphere.
Live jazz music sets the tone from 22:00 onwards, with renowned artists performing on most weekends. In addition, Maggie Choo’s bar frequently hosts DJs and rock bands, which in turn attracts a diverse crowd. In terms of beverages, it has a wide assortment of imported wines, beers and whiskeys, as well as a delicious cocktail menu.
Entrance fee: Free entrance.
Opening hours: 7:30 pm – 2:00 am.
Address: 320 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500.
4. Route 66 Nightclub
Next on our list is Route 66; located along the infamous party street known as RCA (Royal City Avenue). The large venue has 3 adjacent rooms that each play a different genre of music. Its main and most busy dancefloor streams hip hop, whilst the other two hosts live performances and plays Thai pop music or trance. Whilst Route 66 may be known for its food, we come here for the cocktails that are not only affordable but delectable too. This nightclub typically attracts crowds of young Thais and students, though it’s not uncommon to see a few foreigners and tourist visitors there as well.
This nightclub gets very busy on Saturdays and during national holidays so it’s best to arrive early or before 22:00 to secure a table. However, pre-COVID the venue was busy all week. Thus, Route 66 is a good choice for those who want to indulge in a week-long party spree.
Entrance fee: Normally 300 Baht (with a drink included).
Opening hours: 21:00 – 2:00.
Address: 29/33 – 48 Royal City Avenue Building, Soi Soonvijai, Rama 9 Rd., Bangkapi, Huay Kwang, Bangkok 10310.
5. Sugar Nightclub
Sugar nightclub, located near Insanity on Sukhumvit Soi 11, is the place to go if you’re looking for a dose of Hip-Hop and R&B. In fact, they are known as the go-to Hip-Hop and Rap nightclub in Bangkok. They host regular performances from local and top talents including the likes of Tyga, Lil Yachty and Rae Sremmurd. In comparison to other clubs such as Route 66, it’s by far the best nightclub to dance in. This is because the dancefloor is always packed with people showing off their moves and is not blocked by tables. Most notable, however, is their weeknight specials and discounts, such as 5 drinks for the cost of 500 baht and their Ladies nights drink exclusives. Despite the fact that it opens at 22:00, there’s no rush to arrive early as Sugar is busiest after midnight.
Entrance fee: Normally 200 Baht (with a drink included).
Opening hours: 22:00 – 4:00.
Address: 37 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10110.
6. Onyx Bangkok
Voted as the 2nd best nightclub in Thailand and 64th in the world on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs, Onyx is a strong contender. Like Route 66, this venue on RCA is not only the most popular on the street but also the biggest nightclub in Bangkok. It has a huge capacity of 2,500 and features VIP booths, a cutting-edge sound system and an underground room. In fact, it is the 1st nightclub in the city with the “big-room style of partying” prevalent in places like Ibiza, Berlin and Seoul. Inside, the setup is typical of Thai nightclubs, with standing tables to set your bottle of whiskey on and a central platform in front of a massive LED screen. Whether you like it or not, Onyx is all about EDM music. Partiers come here to enjoy music played by EDM and commercial house DJ’s gracing the decks on a monthly basis. Overall, Onyx is one of the top Bangkok Nightlife experiences and is a must-visit for everyone in the city.
Entrance fee: Normally 500 Baht (2 drinks included).
Opening hours: 21:00 – 2:00.
Address: Thanon Phra Ram 9, Khwaeng Bang Kapi, Khet Huai Khwang Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10310.
7. Club at Koi
Formerly known as Ce La Vi, Club Koi is located on the 39th-floor of the Sathorn Square tower in the heart of Bangkok. This nightclub is as glitzy as its gets in the Bangkok Nightlife scene – the venue has a luxurious restaurant underneath the club and an outside terrace for fresh air and chilling, while from Tuesday – Saturday the stylish main club rooms fill up with elite clientele. The most popular nights are Wednesdays (Ladies Night), Fridays and Saturdays and in terms of music, expect tunes of Hip-Hop, chart hits and house. Finally, much like other nightclubs, they host “entertainers as well as world-class local and International touring DJ’s” but unlike the rest, their panoramic views of Bangkok make for a unique clubbing experience.
Entrance fee: Free entrance (unless there is a special event).
Opening hours: 21:00 – 2:00 Tuesday – Saturday.
Address: Sathorn Square, Tower N, Sathon Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.
8. GLOW Nightclub
GLOW is the oldest underground club in Bangkok located on Sukhumvit Soi 23, an area not usually known for its nightlife. Established in 2005, the 2-story “boutique” club is recognized for its non-commercial track selection. Instead, they strictly play bass-heavy beats, along with House and Techno music and often welcome DJ’s such as Dubfire and Sasha to perform live. It has quickly become one of Bangkok’s most popular venues for those looking for an alternative to the typical “Top 40 hits”, in turn providing a distinct clubbing experience. Their unique parties are sponsored by big-name promoters including Retox Sessions and Mixmag ensuring only the most “cutting-edge house music in the city”. In terms of the venue, it has a dark, diminutive vibe with a neon, iridescent glow. Finally, to keep things interesting, GLOW assigns a new music theme for each day of the week, such as their Drum & Bass night hosted every Friday.
Entrance fee: Normally 300 Baht (1 drink included).
Opening hours: 21:00 – 3:00.
Address: 96, 4/5 Sukhumvit 33 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
9. Insanity
Insanity is the place to go if you’re looking for EDM music and late-night festivities. This club, which is located on Sukhumvit Soi 11, mainly attracts party-goers who enjoy raving. From the moment you walk into this huge club, it’s clear that Insanity is all about EDM. Inside, there are flashing neon lights, laser beams, girls dancing in cages and speakers pumping bass so loudly that you can feel it throughout your whole body. This club is one of the biggest in Bangkok, with a capacity to hold 1,500 people. However, if this does not appeal to your tastes, head to Levels or Sugar which are just around the corner (this is also great if you want to switch up venues during your night out).
Entrance fee: Normally 400 Baht (1 drink included).
Opening hours: 21:00 – 4:00.
Address: 32, 2 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.
10. Levels Club & Lounge
Almost every club-goer who visits Levels Club & Lounge will find themselves dancing on its notorious stage at some point during their night. This nightclub prides itself on bringing the “thrills and ambience” of Europe’s nightlife to Bangkok and for those interested, luxury table service is also available. Just a few doors down from Sugar, it hosts a variety of events almost every night. Some examples of these include themed parties, Ladies night and more. From a Hip-Hop performance to an EDM DJ taking the stage, you can find it all here.
Entrance fee: Free entrance (unless there is a special event).
Opening hours: 21:00 – 4:00 (closed from Sunday – Thursday).
Address: Opposite PT Gas Station, 496 Rotchanamin Alley @, Pracha Uthit Rd, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310.
This round-up of nightclubs are the best of the best and cover an array of music tastes and interests. As most of them are open to the early hours of the morning, they’ll be sure to keep you entertained all night. After the night-time festivities have ended, read our other article on the top 10 activities to do in Bangkok to keep you busy during the day (that is if you are not hung-over!).
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Best of
Top 5 Marketing Agencies in Bangkok
If you are looking to elevate your business, you may be in need of a marketing agency. Thailand has hundreds of marketing firms to choose from. These range in size from small, niche marketing companies to large, full-service marketing agencies.
With so many options, narrowing down your search to find the right agency can be difficult. This decision is especially important as a successful marketing strategy is key to a flourishing business. Thus, it is essential to find a marketing agency that can aid your business in creating brand awareness, increasing sales and engaging customers. To assist you in your search for a partner, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 marketing agencies in Thailand as seen below.
5 Best Marketing Agencies in Bangkok
1. Tek Def Co., Ltd
Tek Def is a rapidly expanding marketing agency made up of devoted experts and passionate tech enthusiasts. Founded in 2010, their team comprises 30 employees; each dedicated to collaborating and working closely with their clients to bring their digital vision to life. They are established in 3 major cities in Thailand and have locations close to international airports to ensure easy accessibility. Due to this, they are able to support local and international businesses to “develop and scale their digital roots” with both remote and in-person assistance.
Their overall aim is to “provide [their] clients with the necessary infrastructure and tools to maximize their online presence, profitability, and future scalability”. Thus, they deliver services with flexibility and convenience to ensure that their clients receive a “tailored solution aligning with their core business objectives”. Finally, they offer services in Thai, Dutch, English, German and Malay in turn highlighting their international reach.
A selection of their clients includes Amazon, Youtube, Word Press and Facebook.
Main Areas of Service: Marketing, Design, Website, Marketplaces.
Pricing: $25 – $49/hour.
Address: 42 / 95-96 Moo. 9, Sukhumvit Road Nongprue Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.
2. Grey Alchemy
Grey Alchemy provides comprehensive services across design, development, research and strategy. As an agency, they focus on finding the best combination of strategies such as Pay Per Click and Search Engine Optimisation in order for their clients to achieve their goals faster. Founded in 2012, the agency now employs 31 high-calibre strategic specialists and has an annual revenue of $6 million. Some of their clients include multinational brands such as Spotify, Marriott and Jaspal.
Main Areas of Service: Strategic Planning, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Content, Search Engine Optimisation, Google Advertising, Branding and Design. thus
Pricing: $50 – $99/hour. thus
Address: 725/4 Soi Thonglor, Sukhumvit 55, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.
3. Highly Persuasive
Highly Persuasive are a strategic branding, marketing and advertising agency that offers clients a full digital marketing package. This covers everything a modern brand could need from content marketing and consulting to communications. They help small businesses fine-tune and enhance their marketing in order to attract more qualified leads and boost conversion rates. They are a small team, with only 9 employees, therefore ensuring personable service as well as more freedom to be creative and flexible for their clients.
Main Areas of Service: Branding & Positioning, Content Marketing, Conversion Optimization and Digital Strategy. Moreover, they supply Email Marketing, Pay Per Click, Search Engine Optimization and Online Advertising services.
Pricing: $100 – $149/hour.
Address: 2 Soi Phetkasem, 46/1 Yaek 3, Bang Wa, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160.
4. Asia Media Publishing Group Co. LTD
Founded by Markus Kreth, Asia Media Publishing Group is one of Thailand’s leading marketing agencies. They are a full-service media group that combines services in terms of market research through to product launch campaigns. Overall, their aim is to ensure “traditional, solid and effective PR & Marketing”. In turn, this will help brands increase their audiences and thus, develop their customer base. Their clientele range from local organisations to global companies; these include the Parliament House of Thailand, the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and BMW.
Main Areas of Service: PR & Marketing, Content Creation, Product and Company Launches, and lastly, SE Asian Market Research.
Address: 47th Floor 1, Empire Tower, Unit 4703, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120.
5. Suzaku Productions Co., Ltd.
Suzaku Productions Co., Ltd. are a French marketing agency established in 2014. They have expertise across a wide range of digital channels and tactics; these include website and graphic design, web application & development along with video and photoshoots. As an agency, they strive to help customers drive traffic, increase lead conversion and close sales. However, they are most recognised for their quality designs and high standards. This was evident in 2020 when they were awarded “one of the leading web developers in Asia” by Clutch. Finally, their portfolio includes names such as Travel & Leisure and Europsonic.
Main Areas of Service: E-commerce, Website Creation, Graphic Design, Photography, Social Media and Motion Design.
Pricing: $50 – $99/hour.
Address: 29 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
When it comes to your marketing strategy, it’s important to select the right company. However, whilst all of these businesses have exceptional reputations, they may not be the perfect fit for everyone. Therefore, it’s essential to choose a company that fits your brand and can best execute your marketing strategy or align this to your business goals.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Best of
Top 10 most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand
Looking for a new destination to visit in the Land of Smiles? Consider visiting the beautiful waterfalls in Thailand!
It’s no secret that Thailand is home to pristine beaches and lively nightlife. However, this beautiful Southeast Asian country offers more than just the typical holiday destinations you see on the news or social media.
If you want to take a different route on your holiday around Thailand, you should consider visiting its countless waterfalls. While it might not receive as much attention as the beaches, the waterfalls in Thailand are some of the most wonderful in the world.
Nearly every province in the country has a waterfall worth visiting, which can be hard to know which ones are worth your time. Also, most of them are located in national parks. So, to make it a little easier for you, here are 10 of the most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand that will hopefully guide you toward some of the country’s lesser recognized but are equally worthy attractions!
10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s waterfalls, listed below.
1. Erawan Waterfall
Erawan Waterfall is possibly the most beautiful and most famous waterfall in Thailand. It consisted of several waterfalls, most of which offer the potential for a swim or a quick dip to cool off from the humid jungle weather.
This seven-tier waterfall flows straight through the jungle down on the east side of Erawan National Park. Between each cascade is striking emerald green ponds, making the falls simply magical to look at. From photographers to sightseers, visitors of the national park flock here to admire its beauty or to escape the heat.
Location: Erawan National Park, Kanchanaburi Province, around 200 km northwest of Bangkok.
2. Mae Ya Waterfall
Located in Doi Inthanon National Park, just an hour away from the historical city of Chiang Mai, is Mae Ya Waterfall. The location of this jaw-dropping waterfall is quite isolated, far from other tourist attractions, so it’s often relatively free from tourists. However, those who make an effort to visit are sure to be delighted with the perfect view of this natural wonder.
Mae Ya Waterfall is one of the tallest waterfalls in Thailand. Standing at 260 meters tall, and it falls in layers. In the rainy season, when the flow of the fall is at its fullest, you can hear the roar well before you see it.
Location: Doi Inthanon National Park, Ban Luang, Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai.
3. Koh Luang Waterfall
Amidst the scenic Mae Ping National Park in northern Thailand, you will find the Koh Luang waterfall. This multi-tiered waterfall cascades down limestone rock into a clear emerald pond, offering mesmerizing views ready to be captured and explored.
Although the fall is a 3 to 4-hour drive away from Chiang Mai and is hidden deep in the wild, it is well worth the trip. It is a great place to swim and appreciate Mother Nature.
Location: Mae Ping National park, Tambon Ko, Amphoe Li, Chang Wat Lamphun.
4. Bang Pae Waterfall
Phuket is famous for many things, from stunning beaches to energetic nightlife. Added to the list of fantastic places to visit in Phuket is the Bang Pae Waterfall, found within Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, around an hour outside the city. This waterfall provides a nice change of pace from the crowded popular tourist destinations on the island.
Thanks to its tiny, beautiful pools that flow with freshwater, Bang Pae waterfall is a favourite spot for locals who want to cool off during hotter weather. The waterfall itself is not very dramatic, especially compared to some of the others on this list. However, it is still worth a visit. The thick jungle surrounding the waterfall will make you feel like you are farther away from civilization than you actually are.
Location: Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket.
5. Sridit Waterfall
Located in the charming city of Phetchabun, the Sridit waterfall offers a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. The drop from this single-level waterfall is not very high. However, the constant curtain of water that fills the pool below makes it a great place to spend the day swimming and enjoying Thailand’s tropical heat.
Like many waterfalls in Thailand, Sridit waterfall is best to visit during the rainy season. Due to its simplicity and clear view, this small but fascinating waterfall is also a popular photography spot.
Location: Nong Mae Na, Khao Kho District, Phetchabun.
6. Ton Nga Chang Waterfall
Also known as Elephant’s Tusks Waterfall, Ton Nga Chang Waterfall is another seven-tier waterfall in Thailand. It owes its nickname to the way the stream splits and separates into two in its third tear, making it look like two elephant tusks.
Ton Nga Chang Waterfall is located in Hat Yai province in southern Thailand. It boasts superb scenery and numerous beautiful ponds to cool off in. the lower parts from the first level are impressive. However, make sure to walk up the trail beside the falls if you can. From above, you can see a more complete view and how different each of the tiers is.
Location:Hat Yai Province, Southern Thailand.
7. Khlong Lan Waterfall
Set in the UNESCO-recognized Khlong Lan National Park, Khlong Lan Waterfall is another waterfall in Thailand that is too beautiful to be missed. Surrounded by lush forests and mountains, this waterfall offers a dazzling view. It begins humbly as numerous smaller streams merge and create a forceful water flow. Then it descends more than 100 meters from top to bottom. The water’s fall is split mid-flight by a few fantastic terraces, creating dramatic and mystic scenery.
Location: Khlong Lan National Park, Kamphaeng Phet Province.
8. Khlong Chak Waterfall
Enticingly hidden amidst stunning forests and geological features on the largest island of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Khlong Chak waterfall is a must-visit if you happen to find yourself on Thailand’s Andaman coast. Although reaching it requires a decent, 30-minutes hike through the local rainforest, it offers scenic beauty with cool, clear waters. Besides, the hike itself is delightful, thanks to the surrounding dense jungle. You might even capture the sight of elephants and monkeys in the sanctuaries!
It is best to visit Khlong Chak waterfall during the rainy season, from April to October. In the dry season, the falls can disappear.
Location: Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Koh Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi.
9. Haew Suwat Waterfall
The phenomenal Haew Suwat Waterfall is located within the beautiful Khao Yai National Park. It is the park’s best-known waterfall, as well as its easiest to reach. It is only a 5-minute walk from the parking area, and it has numerous spots where you can sit and relax after a swim. The waterfall boasts a stream of crystal clear water that free flows from the 20-meter high ledge.
Besides its beauty, Haew Suwat waterfall is also famous because it’s been featured in well-known movies. One of the most famous is the iconic film The Beach, where Leonardo Di Caprio jumped from the cliff into the water below.
Location: Na Hin Lat, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok 26130
10. Phliu Waterfall
Within the Namtok Phlio National Park, about four hours from Bangkok, is the wonderful Phliu Waterfall. This three-tier waterfall boasts plenty of swimming holes filled with fish that you can swim amongst. You can also have a picnic along the banks of the waterfalls.
The Phliu Waterfalls also have a unique history. Where King Rama V built a laterite Alongkorn Pagoda in 1876 to commemorate Queen Sunantha Kumariratana’s visit in 1874, as well as a small Pyramid dedicated to His love and sorrow for The Queen’s untimely death by boat capsize in 1881.
Location: Phlio, Laem Sing, Chanthaburi.
These waterfalls are proof that Thailand has many destinations waiting to be explored. While it will take a great effort to see all of these beautiful waterfalls in Thailand, it can be a fun way to spend your time!
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Best of
Top 10 Islands in Thailand
Thailand’s lush tropical islands are second to none. The most well-known islands, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, have attracted millions of visitors over the last decade. However, there are also numerous other beautiful islands in Thailand that are less popular but still well worth a visit.
Thailand’s islands may share some of the same characteristics that make them the perfect holiday destination – crystal clear waters, white sandy shores, and fresh coconuts just plucked off sun-saluting palm trees – yet each one of them offers their own unique characteristics. Some offer the best diving spots, family-friendly activities, and peaceful beaches, while others have rowdy beach parties and fabulous boutique hotels.
With so many choices, it can be hard to decide which one to visit. Fortunately, island-hopping is easy in Thailand, so you shouldn’t feel limited to choosing just one. And, to help narrow down where you want to spend your tropical holiday, we’ve picked the 10 best Thai islands worth visiting!
10 Best Islands in Thailand
Of course, any list of the best islands in Thailand is bound to be subjective. However, these islands all offer glorious natural beauty, tourist facilities, and distinct features that may attract different crowds.
1. Koh Lanta
Located close to Phuket and Krabi, the long island of Koh Lanta is much quieter and less developed. As a result, it offers a more relaxed and serene vibe, with numerous secluded spots to enjoy. With its unspoiled nature that consists of green forested hills, mountainous landscapes, pretty coral reefs, sandy beaches, and traditional culture, Koh Lanta is an island to escape modern life and busy tourist areas.
Koh Lanta is actually two islands connected by a bridge: Koh Lanta Yai (the bigger one) and Koh Lanta Noi (the smaller one). There are various beaches to choose from, and Long Beach is arguably the most popular – if not the best – beach on Koh Lanta. The waters on the beaches are calm, making the island the perfect place to swim, even for children.
Although this island in Thailand isn’t a party destination, you can still find some beach parties here. In addition, you can learn about the local Moken community also known as chao le (sea people). This community is particularly popular for their free-diving abilities.
Best Time to Visit: It is best to visit Koh Lanta during the dry season. In the rainy months, between June and October, the island mostly closes down, with only several inclusive resorts operating.
Best Feature: An all-rounder. Koh Lanta has it all, from secluded, empty beaches and world-class diving to fun beach bars and great shopping.
2. The Similan Islands
The Similan Islands are a dreamy chain of islands that form a national park in the Andaman Sea. The islands are numbered north to south, with Koh Similan (number eight) as the largest. Only Koh Miang (number four) and Koh Similan are largely open to the public.
In terms of facilities, the island may be lacking. However, if you are looking for clean and beautiful beaches where you can swim over untouched coral reefs, then the Similan Islands are well worth the effort to get there. Since hotels and commercial fishing in the waters around the islands are banned, the aquatic life here is pristine. As a result, the islands are often praised as one of the finest places for scuba diving and snorkelling in the world.
Besides the fascinating aquatic life, the islands are also home to a captivating array of birdlife. Also, the sunsets here are incredible, so stay at least a night to experience its magic.
Best Time to Visit: The Similan Islands are only accessible between October and May. From June to September, the islands remain closed. Besides, travelling to the islands during these months is not advisable due to the rough weather conditions.
Best Feature: The Similan Islands boast untouched marine life. It is home to Richelieu Rock, one of the world’s best diving sites and whale shark territory. Therefore, if you plan to scuba dive, you should definitely consider visiting.
3. Koh Phayam
Koh Phayam might be the second-largest Thai island in the Andaman Sea, but it is still relatively undiscovered. The tourism industry on the island is just starting up. As a result, the amenities are still limited, there’s no cars, and the cell reception is lacking, making it the perfect destination for those who need an escape from their busy life. Here, you can completely disconnect and avoid the nuisances of daily life.
It offers deserted beaches, a clear blue sea, a coral reef, jungle forests, and almost no crowds. The main attractions in Koh Phayam are Aow Yai (Big Bay) Beach and Aow Khao Kwai (Buffalo Bay). If you want to enjoy some fun water activities, such as surfing and boogie boarding, Aow Yai Beach is the place to go. On the other hand, if you want to relax while admiring beautiful mangroves and dramatic rock formations, you should go to Aow Khao Kwai Beach.
Other activities you can enjoy in Koh Phayam include biking, hiking, diving, and yoga classes. The food here is impressive as well, with a surprisingly great veggie food scene.
Best Time to Visit: You can travel to Koh Phayam all year round. However, November to April is the best time to visit.
Best Feature: With its laidback atmosphere and little to no crowds, Koh Phayam is the best island for those who want to get away and enjoy the bliss of having nothing to do.
4. Koh Yao Islands
Koh Yao is twin islands – Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi – in the middle of emerald karst-studded Phang Nga Bay. These islands might only be 30 minutes away from Phuket, but both are unspoilt. On both islands, you will be offered intense blue and green panoramas, making you feel like you have stumbled upon an undiscovered gem. You can find several big-brand luxury resorts on the islands, but authentic local homestays in wooden houses are dominating.
Koh Yao Noi is the smaller of the twins. It is also more developed, and most people stay here. Koh Yao Yai is larger and wilder, with sublime sandy beaches. One of the popular activities to do on this island is exploring the dense patches of mangroves by kayak.
Best Time to Visit: The dry season, between January and April, is the best time to visit Koh Yao. The weather during this time is comfortable, and you can enjoy many activities like swimming and snorkelling.
Best Feature: Koh Yao Islands offer an off-the-beaten-track experience, but they’re still close from Phuket.
5. Koh Phi Phi
Koh Phi Phi is possibly the most popular island on this list. It is a Thai island celebrity that shot to fame when Leonardo Di Caprio’s movie The Beach was filmed on one of its beaches, Maya Bay. The movie has caused the once-quiet bay to get jam-packed with tourists, and it may also make the island a controversial choice. Some think that Koh Phi Phi is overrated, ugly, and overdeveloped since the release of the movie. Others think that, even with the crowds, Koh Phi Phi is still pure paradise.
Koh Phi Phi is actually a tiny archipelago. It consists of six islands offering jaw-dropping views, with Koh Phi Phi Don and Koh Phi Phi Lay as the two main islands. The largest and busiest of the six is Koh Phi Phi Don. You will most likely find your accommodation here. Koh Phi Phi Don is known for its energized parties. However, the island also boasts isolated coves and jungle-clad hills.
The other five islands are great for day trips. Whichever island you choose to visit, you will find sapphire shores with white sand, clear blue waters with snorkelling and diving spots, and thick jungles.
Best Time to Visit: Koh Phi Phi is open all year, but the ideal time to visit the islands are between November and April. During these months, the weather is pleasant, with less humidity and very little rain.
Best Feature: Koh Phi Phi offers both staggering natural beauty and lively beach parties. If you love the movie The Beach, you’ll also find the picturesque spots from the movie here. Don’t forget to climb the Phi Phi Viewpoint before the end of the day to watch the fantastic sunset.
6. Koh Kradan
Another beautiful island in Thailand you should visit is Koh Kradan. Thanks to its long stretches of coral reef and stunning beaches, Koh Kradan is considered the jewel island of the Thai province of Trang. This island is the perfect choice if you are in search of quality vacation time with charming scenery, crystal-clear emerald water, and privacy.
Many visitors claim that Koh Kradan is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Thailand, and it’s easy to see why. The island has its fair share of sandy and rocky beaches. One of the most popular beach, Koh Kradan Beach, has shallow water coral and tropical fish, making it a popular site for snorkelling. On the west coast of the island, you will find Ao Chong Lom Beach, which offers remarkably beautiful sunset vistas.
There’s no village or roads on the island. However, there is excellent old-fashioned accommodation on the beach. You can also find several resorts around the private land.
Best Time to Visit: Koh Kradan is open all year round. However, it’s best to visit the island between November to May because the weather is nicer, and there are fewer transportation options in the wet season.
Best Feature: Koh Kradang is the perfect choice for those who want a remote island experience without sacrificing amenities. There are lush resorts here, but it’s empty enough to make it feel like you are on your own private island.
7. Koh Muk
Koh Muk, which means Pear Island, is a beautiful and quiet island in southern Thailand. Much of the island is part of a national park, while the rest of it is made up of fishing villages. Koh Muk is as far from touristy as it gets. While it is a shame, it also means that the natural loveliness here is still preserved very well. However, the island does have beach bars, restaurants, and a selection of accommodation.
You can enjoy sandy beaches, beautiful mountains, and dramatic cliffs in Koh Muk. The most stunning beach on the island is possibly the Sivalai Beach, but the more popular one is Farang Beach. The beaches are a must-visit, but the main draw of Koh Muk is the sublime Emerald Cave (or Tham Morakot in Thai), which can only be accessed during low tide from the ocean. You can enter the cave by swimming, and you’ll find a beautiful beach secluded by towering rocks and water.
Best Time to Visit: Although Koh Muk is open all year round, it’s recommended that you visit the island between November to April.
Best Feature: Koh Muk’s main claim to fame is its magical Emerald Cave. The only way you can enter the place is by swimming or kayaking at low tide, which can be a little scary, but you’ll find a lovely little beach with emerald-green waters.
8. Koh Samet
Koh Samet is another beautiful island in Thailand. It is the closest island to Bangkok, which is why city folk flock here on the weekend. It is also extremely developed and easy to get to – it only takes around four hours by car and speedboat from Bangkok. Still, it somehow managed to stay under the radar, so it’s an ideal place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and relax on the weekend.
Some beaches on the island are more tranquil than others, especially on the southern side of the island. You can recharge, sunbathe, and even enjoy the beach all to yourself. On the northern side, you’ll find beach barbecues and fire-juggling shows.
Although Koh Samet is developed, its interior is still mostly jungle. It has a small national park as well.
Best Time to Visit: The dry season is the best time to go to Koh Samet. From October to April, the seas are calmer, which is perfect if you want to swim.
Best Feature: Despite being so close to Bangkok, Koh Samet is still relatively peaceful and refreshing. There are nightly events here, but you can also find secluded areas. It’s perfect if you are looking for an island gateway not too far from Bangkok.
9. Koh Lipe
For many people, Koh Lipe is the perfect definition of a remote island in Thailand. Although it can be crowded during the high season, there are still not as many tourists as Phuket and Koh Samui. There are also no cars and only a handful of motorcycles here to break the serenity. The island offers a dreamy combination of remoteness, postcard-worthy beaches, and luxury hotels.
There are three main beaches in Ko Lipe: Pattaya Beach, Sunrise Beach, and Sunset Beach. Pattaya Beach is the busiest, while Sunset Beach is the most secluded. Situated on the Andaman Sea, Koh Lipe’s clear and calm waters make it a great place for swimming. You can also snorkel directly from the beaches.
Best Time to Visit: Consider visiting between November to March since the weather is perfect on this beautiful island during these months.
Best Feature: Koh Lipe is particularly popular among couples and honeymooners. The island is small enough to explore on foot; you can walk around it hand-in-hand with your loved one in half a day. There are also many romantic resorts offering couples’ massages.
10. Koh Pha Ngan
Koh Pha Ngan is mainly known for its full moon parties where young backpackers flood into Haad Rin during the full moon (and half-moon) every month for fluorescent-themed fun. These parties might cause Koh Pha Ngan to gain an unfair reputation as Thailand’s infamous backpacker party island, but don’t let it spook you!
There’s another rugged side to Koh Pha Ngan where you can avoid the wild celebrations. As long as you steer clear from Haad Rin, you’ll forget that these parties are happening at all. The rest of Koh Pha Ngan boasts beautiful bays with hidden places, upscale resorts, and health retreats. One of the most popular beach on the island is Haad Yuan, which is located between the boisterous party on Haad Rin and the more tranquil parts of the island.
Koh Pha Ngan has deep waters for those who want to go diving and excellent hiking trails for those who love a good mountain top view. If you decide to go trekking into the middle of the island, you can find stunning natural pools and waterfalls, such as Nam Tok Phaeng.
Best Time to Visit: December to March is the best time to visit Koh Pha Ngan since the humidity starts to go down, but the monsoon season is still far away.
Best Feature: Koh Pha Ngan offers the best of both worlds. If you are into partying, then you shouldn’t miss the full moon parties. But if you prefer to have some peaceful time, there are many places on Koh Pha Ngan that’ll make you feel like you are the only one on the island.
That concludes our list of the top 10 most beautiful islands in Thailand. Be sure to confirm that the island you choose is accessible at the time of year you are planning to visit. Also, the opening times, as well as travel requirements, may change due to Covid-19.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thai travel agents say ongoing third wave means no return of Chinese tourists for now
Top 10 Nightclubs in Bangkok
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,680 new cases and 35 deaths
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
As the clock ticks down, Phuket’s sandbox plan moves a step closer to approval
Thai PM apologises for delays in vaccination rollout
Thailand News Today | Autopsy of Koh Tao couple, buy a Moderna vaccine, Koh Samui sandbox? | June 8
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 infections at Thai prisons in recent wave
28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
High speed rail connecting airports may start construction in October
Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics
Korat prisons declared to be Covid free
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals
Wellness counselling an added benefit with expat health insurance
Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
-
Drugs3 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
-
Expats3 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
-
Crime2 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Mat
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:07 am
What a strange post for this current time ….?